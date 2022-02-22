Scenery can bring serenity

Whether you’re comfortable going for a 10-kilometer run or prefer a peaceful game of golf, experts have found a link between improved mental health and the great outdoors.
Evidence suggests spending time in nature is linked with increased positive affect, happiness and subjective well-being, positive social interactions, a sense of meaning and purpose in life, improved cognitive function and adaptability and decreases in mental distress, according to the 2019 study “Nature and mental health: An ecosystem service perspective.”
“Many of the contributions of living nature (diversity of organisms, ecosystems, and their processes) to people’s quality of life can be referred to as ‘ecosystem services.’ They include water purification, provision of food, stabilization of climate, protection from flooding, and many others. Worldwide, major efforts are underway to bring ecosystem services and their values into policy, finance, and management,” the study states.
Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer may not have a psychology degree to explain it, but he has experienced and seen others experience the healing properties of nature throughout his 41-year career.
“Mental health and physical health go hand in hand,” Beyer said. “When you’re outdoors, your mind just becomes freer, you can escape and, you know, there’s so many things outdoors to take your mind off of things that might be causing some anxiety. You always feel better about spending some time outdoors.”
Experiencing nature was integral to his upbringing. Beyer remembers slinging his rifle over his shoulder as a boy and trudging through a frozen landscape in subzero temperatures to hunt foxes. That determination and desire to be in nature has followed him throughout his life.
“I was running the other night in extreme cold weather in Kidder (Park) and a police officer pulled alongside and said, ‘You sure picked a nice night for running.’ … I told the officer, ‘I got a lot of training for that.’ I’ve been doing this all my life,” Beyer said.
Beyer now educates others on ways to experience nature for themselves. Being outside is a good time to problem solve, cleanse and clear the mind and escape stress, Beyer said.
While any amount of time outside is time well spent, researchers have determined a minimum people should strive for in order to reap the benefits.
It’s possible to enjoy the outdoors during every season, even in the Midwest. You just have to dress for it. When going outside in the winter, Beyer suggests wearing a wicking layer close to the skin, then a layer of cotton or wool and a third layer of wind-proof material. The same goes for the legs — a wicking layer topped by a pair of sweatpants is enough protection against freezing temperatures, he said. Adding a face mask, beanie and gloves protect other sensitive areas.
You don’t have to live in the south to enjoy winter recreation. Snowshoeing and cross country skiing are great ways to get away from the plowed sidewalks and roadways of downtown. Ice skating and hockey are also popular winter activities in the Twin Towns community, and sledding makes for a great family-friendly outing. While it requires more gear, ice fishing is another popular way to pass the hours outside in the winter.
Wahpeton City Hall rents out ice skates, cross-country skis, toboggans, snowboards, broomball equipment and snowshoes, and Breckenridge City Hall recently added snowshoes to its list of equipment for rent.
During the coldest and darkest months of the year, it may sound more appealing to some to cuddle up on the couch with a blanket and cup of hot cocoa. Good news for homebodies — controlled laboratory studies have demonstrated beneficial psychological and stress/physiological impacts of nature images and sound, meaning nature can be enjoyed from inside.
Bird watching is an excellent way to get a dose of the outdoors without leaving your home, Beyer said. He may see a half-dozen species of birds flitting around his feeder at a time. Beyer suggests putting out suet to attract woodpeckers, finches, juncos, chickadees and nuthatches.
“It’s really fun to bird watch, too, and I think they probably appreciate having some easy food to get at especially if there’s a lot of snow cover. You don’t even have to get outside for that, you just have to look out the window,” Beyer said.
One of the joys of living in the four seasons is you can enjoy the environment in different ways, he said. The landscape changes just as you grow accustomed to one season. White turns to brown, turns to green, turns to orange, then back again. Activities also vary, giving individuals a wide range of recreational hobbies to choose from.
Beyer finds beauty in every season, even in the leafless trees that shudder against winter winds.
“One neat thing in the wintertime is you really get to see their branching patterns and so forth and you can see its bark better. There’s a lot of cool things about trees that you can notice when they’re dormant. Again, you just have to get outside to see it. It won’t happen in the comfort of a home,” Beyer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.