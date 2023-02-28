Quantcast
Seeds of Success

SIGCO reunion yields memories of youth, energy, friendship

Former founders, employees and guests celebrated the company that was SIGCO Research.

 Frank Stanko
Jay Schuler, 1982
Jay Schuler, 2022

The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation’s third Power of 100 event was extra-special for most guests. In addition to marking the first time where all participating nonprofit organizations were able to be awarded, the party included a reunion.

SIGCO Research, founded nearly 50 years ago in Breckenridge, Minnesota, wound up at the forefront of the international sunflower industry. A series of new owners and mergers have kept the company’s legacy alive in the 2020s, but for many, including the people who reunited in Wahpeton, the best part of the story will always be its beginning.

Railroad cars made good billboards.
SIGCO Research built a 100 ft. high tower in Breckenridge, Minn. The unique design allowed seed conditioning with minimal breakage.
SIGCO Research articles and memorabilia were available for reunion attendees to peruse.
Conceptual drawing of the SIGCO Research building north of Breckenridge, Minn. along Hwy. 75.
One of the drought-tolerant hybrids produced by SIGCO Research received only 1.5” of precipitation during the 1979 growing season but yielded 1,400 lbs. an acre.


