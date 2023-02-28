Seeds of Success

The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation’s third Power of 100 event was extra-special for most guests. In addition to marking the first time where all participating nonprofit organizations were able to be awarded, the party included a reunion.
SIGCO Research, founded nearly 50 years ago in Breckenridge, Minnesota, wound up at the forefront of the international sunflower industry. A series of new owners and mergers have kept the company’s legacy alive in the 2020s, but for many, including the people who reunited in Wahpeton, the best part of the story will always be its beginning.
“We didn’t know what we didn’t know and we thought we could conquer the world,” said Jay Schuler, who cofounded SIGCO and was one of many original leaders and employees in their 20s. “In some sense, we did.”
Sunflowers were good to Gary Fick, so much that he commemorated it with the title of his autobiography. Fick, only in his 30s, was the comparative old man when he and Schuler founded SIGCO. The company began with earnest discussion in 1975 and then officially in January 1977.
Until 1962, Fick wrote, the United States had less than 50,000 total acres of sunflowers. From then on, production rapidly increased in an attempt to meet demand in the edible and oilseed crop markets. By fall 1976, Fick realized the best opportunities with sunflowers were going to come from the private sector.
“Industry analysts were projecting sunflowers to be grown on over two million acres in 1977, which conservatively translated into a market for planting seed of over $15 million,” Fick wrote.
Three companies — Interstate Seed and Grain, Cargill and the Dahlgren Company — accounted for more than 90% of the total business. Not only that, but the U.S. was advanced in producing hybrid sunflowers and could spur production worldwide.
“I went to NDSU and had a degree in economics and agronomy,” Schuler said. It was when hybrid sunflowers were just starting. The technology was developed to make a hybrid. The yields on sunflowers would jump 30% more with the hybrids, which was huge. Sunflowers were a good, drought-tolerant crop.”
While in college, Schuler spent summers working with Fick. Schuler was paid $1.25 an hour, later smiling as he recalled Fick thinking he was overpaying him. Ultimately, though, the two became good friends and one day in Casselton, North Dakota, Schuler had an idea.
“I brought up, ‘Maybe we should start a seed company.’ Gary took the biggest gamble. He had his PhD, he had a clear future for moving ahead. He left all of that to start SIGCO Research with myself, and I am forever grateful for that,” Schuler recalled at the Wahpeton reunion.
SIGCO Research’s early years included rapid growth, especially with employees. At the start of the 1977 season, Fick wrote, there were only three full-time employees: himself, Schuler and Brad Foster, a salesman and general handyman. More than 20 were added over the next three years and many of them stuck with the company through the years.
“We hired Steve Kent (as a production manager),” Schuler said. “Gary and I asked him, ‘What do you do for hobbies?’ ‘I fix windows.’ I said, ‘We gotta hire this guy.’ With Brad, we had a jack of all trades. We went on and on hiring people. It was so much fun to work with all of you.”
The total amount of acres devoted to sunflowers exploded as SIGCO Research grew. The 1980 Sunflower Day, one of a 15-year series of annual agriculture shows, included 3,000 guests. Doug Newgard, Edmore, North Dakota, summed up the feeling when he declared in a hit advertising campaign that if he were to only plant one seed, it would be SIGCO’s.
“We had built two plants, one in south Breckenridge and then the research facility in north Breckenridge,” Schuler said. “We grew very fast and we became the largest sunflower company in the U.S. and we were working in and with Argentina and France. Gary had such a good reputation that people were coming from overseas to learn more. For me, a 20-year-old bouncing around in an airplane and not knowing what he was doing, it worked out pretty good.”
Eventually, research in corn and soybean production allowed those crops to have equal or better yields than sunflowers. SIGCO’s success also caught the attention of larger companies. In 1982, the pivotal move occurred.
“We sold 80% of the company to the Lubrizol Corporation of Cleveland, Ohio,” Fick wrote. “The price was well over the 10 times earnings figure that was often used to evaluate the worth of companies during those years.”
Fick and Schuler each had bittersweet feelings about the sale.
“We were really sad,” Schuler said. “You sold it and it was like your baby, so to speak. We had contracts to still work for the company, five-year contracts, but I only lasted two years. I said, ‘I can’t take the corporate world.’ Gary stayed on and did a great job.”
Lubrizol, which remains large in the specialty chemical industry, purchased the Agrigenetics Corporation in 1985 and partnered with the Mycogen Corporation in the early 1990s. The situation included Mycogen as a division of Lubrizol, which itself was acquired by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in 2011. Mycogen itself had been spun off and bought by Dow AgroSciences. More mergers resulted in sunflower research being refocused in Europe.
Back in 1990, Fick resigned from SIGCO Research and Agrigenetics. Not long after, he founded Seed America, which became Seeds 2000 and now exists as Nuseed. Almost a half-century after that day in Casselton, the seeds of a fateful conversation continue to bear success.
“Our coworkers were a dream team. If we thought about it or dreamt about it, our great employees usually got 'er done,” Schuler said.