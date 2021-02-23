Sisters and friends forever

They’re sisters by birth, friends by choice, supporters by career and champions by talent.
Val Sussex, Wahpeton High School’s class of 2003, and Lindsay Sannes, class of 2006, shared a look back at their heyday, a catch up on their active lives with the University of North Dakota and their thoughts on today’s accomplished young athletes.
Sussex, now 36, was selected nearly 20 years ago for the 2001 North Dakota All-State Girls Basketball Team. She was known locally for twice being an MVP and twice being an All-Conference team member.
“It seems like a lifetime ago,” Sussex said. “It was really fun to represent Wahpeton and play on the team. I wasn’t as lucky as Lindsay, though.”
Sannes, now 34, was asked to play junior varsity basketball as an eighth grader. She couldn’t play middle school volleyball because the seasons were switched back then, the sisters explained. Sannes was able to play ninth grade volleyball while in the eighth grade, but it was basketball that jump started her high school career.
Both Sannes and Sussex played volleyball and basketball and were track and field athletes. Sussex still holds a record at Wahpeton High School for blocks in volleyball, one she hopes will be challenged by one of today’s young Huskies.
“I was trying to learn the ropes,” Sannes recalled. “I’m playing at the high school level and I knew a lot of people through Val. That helped.”
Daily News interviewed Sannes in 2006, on the heels of her being named to the 2006 North Dakota Class A girls all-state basketball team. That same year, it was announced she would play basketball for Mayville State University.
“I’m excited,” Sannes said previously. “They have a very good basketball program. They got a new coach (Dennis Hutter) last year and the program is on the way up.”
While Sannes was at Mayville, her sister was playing basketball at the University of North Dakota. In the present day, Sussex is director of the North Dakota Champions Club, UND Alumni Association & Foundation. Sannes is administrative assistant coordinator with the UND Athletic Department. The sisters love that they have a working relationship as well as a personal bond.
“She is the world’s best aunt,” Sussex said about Sannes. “She’s better than anyone else in the entire world. She’s a mother figure who’s maybe even cooler than mom. She never says no to a game of floor hockey or basketball.”
Sussex and her husband, Jackson, are parents of two: son Baker, 5, and daughter Lauren, 3. Jackson Sussex played basketball at Valley City State University in Valley City, North Dakota. The couple enjoy watching their children blossom as athletes.
“Whatever sports he can play, Baker loves,” Val Sussex said. “He’s in ninja class and he’ll eventually be in basketball in the winter. Lauren, she’s just tough as nails. She loves her gymnastics and her Barbie, but she also loves to swim. They both do. They like the lake, they like being active.”
Sannes is the mother of “a four-legged baby,” her dog, Nala. She reflected on going from Wahpeton to the northern cities of Mayville and eventually Grand Forks.
“Mayville was a smaller community, but then I came up to Grand Forks, established some roots and got affiliated with UND,” Sannes said.
Sannes currently plays in several volleyball and basketball leagues, staying active through participation.
Sussex has had a similar experience. She thinks it’s fun to see the last names of current and recent Wahpeton Huskies athletes, like family friends Christopher and Kylee Weber.
“We really love Wahpeton,” Sussex said. “We’re so appreciative of our hometown and we do try to get home to see our parents.”
The daughters of Luther and Barb Sannes, Wahpeton, Sussex and Sannes grew closer through tragedy. Their brother, Lance Sannes, 22, died in 2005.
“It was hard, but it was almost easier knowing that there was someone else who understood what I was going through,” Sussex said. “Lindsay was a senior in high school. We knew we had each other and we could be there for our parents.”
No one wants to lose a son or a brother, the sisters said, but they are proud of Lance Sannes’ life after life.
“He was a donor. He gave the ultimate gift. We try to make him proud and we know he’s looking over us. When people ask how big our family is, we know the real answer is that there’s still the three of us,” Sussex said.
Today’s young athletes have the will to win while also being grounded and responsible, Sannes said.
“They’re always striving to be the best. They’re in unparalleled times, navigating the world and also getting put through a lot. At UND, we have COVID-19 testing every week. But they’re hanging in there, staying tough and knowing they will get through it.”
Grand Forks is a community much like Wahpeton, Sussex said. When they really care about a person, they’re invested in that person’s success.
“Lindsay said it well: we have really resilient students at UND. They bring diversity and a different way at looking at things,” Sussex said.
Through the Champions Club, Sussex gets to meet many college students, including several first generation students. They are young adults able to come and get an excellent education.
“I’m amazed at how grateful our students are,” Sussex said. “They are appreciative of people, grateful and humble. That’s what I like to be of service to them. I had the best experience and in my role, I want to make sure they have as good a time or better.”
