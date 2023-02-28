Quantcast
Health

Skin cancer is preventable

Going beyond the surface of skin health

Scheduling a dermatology appointment for a skin examination can be a good way to get some peace of mind. By speaking with a dermatologist about a history of skin issues, family history or life experience when it comes to working in sun or tanning a plan can be made for personalized care and protection.

 Courtesy 123rf.com
Jessica Satrom

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list skin cancer as the most common form of cancer in America. It can show up in anyone, though it is most common in adults. It is currently estimated that one in five Americans will have skin cancer at some point in their life.

Dermatology PA Jessica Satrom has been helping residents of Wahpeton through Sanford Health. Her specialization in skin cancer has helped her to find the disease in many patients.

A major tool for preventing skin cancer is sunscreen. By applying sunscreen every two hours throughout the day, your skin will be better protected from UV rays. A sunscreen with at least 30 SPF and broad spectrum protection can stop a significant amount of damage from UV rays.


