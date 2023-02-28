Skin cancer is preventable

A major tool for preventing skin cancer is sunscreen. By applying sunscreen every two hours throughout the day, your skin will be better protected from UV rays. A sunscreen with at least 30 SPF and broad spectrum protection can stop a significant amount of damage from UV rays.
Scheduling a dermatology appointment for a skin examination can be a good way to get some peace of mind. By speaking with a dermatologist about a history of skin issues, family history or life experience when it comes to working in sun or tanning a plan can be made for personalized care and protection.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list skin cancer as the most common form of cancer in America. It can show up in anyone, though it is most common in adults. It is currently estimated that one in five Americans will have skin cancer at some point in their life.
Dermatology PA Jessica Satrom has been helping residents of Wahpeton through Sanford Health. Her specialization in skin cancer has helped her to find the disease in many patients.
According to Satrom, skin cancer is more prevalent in rural communities due to time spent outside due to the agricultural industry. Skin cancer is a common form of cancer with many dermatologists diagnosing multiple instances of it a day.
Skin cancer is often caused by prolonged exposure to the sun. When skin is sunburned or tanned, the DNA within the skin can deteriorate which can lead to skin cancer.
“Even sun damage acquired in childhood or as a teen or young adult can cause it. As we age those effects start to come out,” Satrom said.
While the disease is common, it can be prevented through proper care of the skin. For those who work outside or spend prolonged periods in the sun Satrom recommends seeking shade in order to stay out of direct sunlight.
This is most important from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., a period when the sun’s ultraviolet rays are strongest and able to do the most damage.
Finding shade isn’t always feasible for folks working outdoors. If work has to be done in the sun, Satrom recommends wearing sun protective clothing like long sleeve shirts, long pants and a wide brimmed hat.
“I know a lot of folks like to use baseball caps. A baseball cap doesn’t protect ears and back of neck, something that protects wider surface area. Ears and neck are a common place for skin cancer,” Satrom said.
For those who don’t spend a lot of time outside, taking protective measures is still recommended. Ultraviolet rays can come in contact with you while you go through your daily routine and can even pass through windows of cars and buildings.
Tanning beds pose a large risk when it comes to developing skin cancer.
“There is no such thing as safe tanning bed use, it doesn’t exist. Many studies show increased risk. There is a notion of getting a base tan to prevent a burn on vacation. That is just doing additional damage,” Satrom said.
Tanning can lead to other issues including skin aging faster through wrinkles and skin damage.
It is important to understand your skin, what it looks like and what it feels like. Knowing this can help to identify changes that may signal issues.
“A lot of people that come in think all skin cancer is dark, black or raised, but it can come in a variety of shades and shapes, many are dark and scaly, some are flat. Don’t discount a change in skin,” Satrom said.
Skin cancer can occur anywhere on the body, not just in places that have direct contact with sunlight.
“Skin cancer is preventable, protective measures go a long way in preventing it. It is not too late to take preventative measures,” Satrom said.
Dermatologists offer help with more than just skin cancer. Any change in skin, painful patches, dry and itchy skin, sores not healing properly or even breakout of acne are all good reasons to make a visit. By meeting with a dermatologist you can help to make sure your skin is as healthy as it can be.