Speaking from experience

Small town stories permeate our culture. Stories about someone who grew up in a small farming community and made their way into a city. Some learn how much they really loved their home, others find that the city is the right place for them. For Fargo’s Director of Communications and Governmental Affairs Gregg Schildberger both of these were the case.
Schildberger grew up in Hankinson, North Dakota. He was an active part of the community. Growing up he participated in Little Theater in the Park, the science fair, band and the newspaper.
These activities and the encouragement of family drove Schildberger.
“The close-knit, community-centric, supportive and empowering Class B environment undoubtedly shaped me into the person I am today,” Schildberger said. “I received a world-class education at Hankinson Public School, made possible through the work of incredible educators and a supportive community that invested in its public school system.”
After graduating from Hankinson Public Schools, Schildberger studied at the University of North Dakota. It was his family that helped him find his passion in local politics.
“My mom and grandma were very civic-minded and involved in many organizations. Their volunteerism, sense of community and support inspired me and continue to motivate my actions every day,” Schildberger said. “That bedrock, coupled with Hankinson High School educator Miss Sally Wilson’s advocacy and passion for becoming involved in government at all levels, spurred my interest in public service,” Schildberger said.
Once he arrived at UND and began studying political science and public administration, he knew that what he was doing was right.
“Within one semester at UND in pursuit of a public administration/political science track, I knew I was on the right path in pursuing a career dedicated to public service.”
After graduating from UND, Schildberger worked in local government. He got a job in Fargo as an assistant planner in its Transit Department (MATBUS). In this role, he helped to expand public transportation use by over 73 percent in his time there. He was promoted quickly in his time there, first to planner and then to senior planner. His time in the department earned him a place in Mass Transit’s Top 40 under 40 in 2012.
When an opening in the communication department for the City of Fargo opened up Schildberger jumped at the opportunity.
“I sincerely enjoyed the communications and community relations aspects of my time at MATBUS, and when the communications manager position within the City of Fargo became available, I applied for and was chosen for that role,” Schildberger said.
In his new position, Schildberger oversees social media use for the city, communications between departments, relations with media sources, and even runs two 24/7 broadcast stations for the city, among other things.
Schildberger has now worked at the City of Fargo for 15 years. His passion for local government and public administration is just as big as ever.
“Local government is truly the best government because its actions, or inactions, directly impact residents, businesses and visitors each day,” Schildberger said.
Looking back at his time at home in Hankinson, Schildberger remembers how strong the people were.
“The people of this area have an unparalleled work ethic, drive and passion for others. We do the job well and we genuinely care about the work,” Schildberger said.
The Fargo Communications Director hopes that others from the area take a hold of every opportunity that comes their way.
Some find what they want away from home, some find that home truly is one of the best places on Earth. For Gregg Schildberger both were true.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.