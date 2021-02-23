Subs in short supply

Substitute teachers are in high demand during a regular school year — the pandemic has strained the supply of substitute teachers, but some are still sticking it out.
“Substitute teachers are a premium in Richland County, I would say a lot of the substitute teachers could be on three or four different schools’ lists. So we’re short on a good year,” Wahpeton Public Schools Superintendent Rick Jacobson said.
Substitutes are needed daily, he said, which is not uncommon in a non-pandemic year, but the duration substitutes are needed has increased.
“That’s probably the primary reason why we’re in this situation, it’s the COVID situation and the amount of quarantines plus you’ve got your normal reasons for why teachers are out. It could be appointments, maybe they have the flu and factor this quarantine period into it, it just makes it even worse,” Jacobson said.
Para-professionals and other staff have been filling in for teachers when a substitute can’t be found, but Jacobson said staff and students are feeling the stress. It’s either assigning a new teacher every couple of days for one class or just scrambling to find substitutes to fill in.
“It’s a tough situation, and it’s not just us. I’m sure every school probably would tell you the same thing … The gals in the office looking for subs every day, they probably just cringe because they don’t know if they can get them or not,” Jacobson said.
The Breckenridge School District in Breckenridge, Minnesota, hired a full-time substitute using COVID-19 relief dollars.
“It has been very helpful, it’s taken a lot of stress off people whose job it is to find the subs. We’re finding that some of our subs are retired teachers, many of them, so that puts them in an age range where they’re not comfortable subbing, which I completely understand,” Breckenridge School District Superintendent Diane Cordes said
The school is able to get by in a regular year, Cordes said, but they could always use more substitutes in the district and the pandemic has further strained that need.
The Breckenridge School Board approved a pay increase for substitutes from $120 to $150 per day to attract more substitutes to the district.
Requirements for substitutes have been modified as well to utilize substitutes just across the border in North Dakota, Cordes said.
The shortage of teachers has put pressure on staff to try to miss as little school as possible. For non-COVID-19 absences this means scheduling appointments on times and days where teachers won’t miss class, Cordes said,
Luther Sannes is a retired media specialist from the Wahpeton Public School System. He retired from his position in 2007 after 29 years. Before working in Wahpeton, he spent five years as a teacher in New Town, North Dakota.
After retirement, Sannes quickly returned to education as a substitute teacher, which he’s done for 13 years.
“I thought it would still be fun to stay in touch with education and as long as discipline wasn’t an issue … thankfully students have been good over the years so I’m still doing that,” he said.
He predominately substitutes in Wahpeton School District, but fills in for Hankinson, Fairmount, Colfax and occasionally Wyndmere, North Dakota and Campbell, Minnesota.
He decided to stick it out this year and continue substitute teaching.
“I’m trying to be as normal as possible and not let that (COVID-19) worry me, but again, you take precautionary measures to be on the safe side.”
One thing that goes through his mind before taking on a class is the possibility of lingering COVID-19.
“The thought goes through my mind, if indeed that teacher is sick with COVID and you’re coming into their classroom environment, is there a chance that the virus is still floating around there? … But then again that’s where your hand sanitizer and common sense come in,” Sannes said.
Even though he’s concerned about COVID-19 and takes it seriously, he knows the schools are doing all they can to keep him, students and staff safe.
“Psychologically, education-wise, they (students) need their education. As substitutes, we can help and keep the students continuing with their education. It’s very important.”
