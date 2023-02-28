Thank you for being a friend

Each Monday, the scene is similar, but never quite the same — a group of friends gather for lunch and bask in the community they’ve become a part of. Pleasant and boisterous chatter fills the large gathering space at the Breckenridge United Methodist Church as the inviting smell of sloppy joes wafts by each nostril, begging all to fix themselves a second and third plate.
Thanks to Director Shawna Korinek, A Place for Friends (AP4F) has been operating in Wilkin County for the past nine years. The social group offers folks struggling with mental health the opportunity to participate in recreational, social and community events at no extra cost.
Technically, this is the group’s third incarnation in the county, but that hasn’t stopped Korinek from pushing through any struggles to provide an adequate place for friends. This means home-cooked meals on Mondays, group exercise opportunities on Wednesdays and Fridays and a whole gaggle of special events meant to be fun, engaging and educating for everyone.
“Studies have shown that social connection helps with mental health struggles and then it all just snowballs from there,” Korinek said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many larger opportunities for the group were put on hold. They have taken bus trips to Fargo to see sporting events, concerts and the holiday lights.
It wasn’t just these fun activities the group missed out on. In the past, they’ve been able to go to St. Paul, Minnesota, for education and advocacy opportunities in the state capitol.
Some friends may come to one event a month, or every single event in a month, according to Korinek. Regardless if it’s one event or every event, this opportunity to connect and socialize has proven beneficial for each and every person.
“For some people, this is their only social outlet,” Korinek said. “One member told me she probably wouldn’t ever leave the house if it wasn’t for this.”
It’s this connection that makes AP4F so beneficial to all its members, and to Korinek, too.
“First and foremost, it’s now a part of my life,” Korinek said. “I think mental health is a huge issue and to have something like this, where people can become really close, holds a real place in my heart.”
The group isn’t without its issues though. According to Korinek, their current clubhouse just isn’t working. It’s old and dilapidated and the issues far outweigh the benefits of the space.
That’s why most of the events or gatherings are held at the church.
Korinek hasn’t had much luck while looking for a new space. Ideally, the space would need to have an office that locks to protect confidential information, a place for the group to gather without feeling crowded and the facilities to cook for their weekly lunches.
Thanks to the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners, there are more resources available when she finds the right space.
In a unanimous decision at a November meeting, the commissioners decided to allocate $4,800, $400 each month, to AP4F from the county’s general fund. This will allow Korinek to seize any opportunity that presents itself.
“Thank you so much and stop by anytime; I’ll be cooking lunch,” Korinek smiled as she left the meeting.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.