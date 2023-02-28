Quantcast
Making a Difference

Thank you for being a friend

Wilkin organization offers opportunities for socialization, education, advocacy

A Place for Friends meets every Monday for lunch. This time, they ate sloppy joes with all the fixings. 

 Colton Rasanen-Fryar

Each Monday, the scene is similar, but never quite the same — a group of friends gather for lunch and bask in the community they’ve become a part of. Pleasant and boisterous chatter fills the large gathering space at the Breckenridge United Methodist Church as the inviting smell of sloppy joes wafts by each nostril, begging all to fix themselves a second and third plate.

Thanks to Director Shawna Korinek, A Place for Friends (AP4F) has been operating in Wilkin County for the past nine years. The social group offers folks struggling with mental health the opportunity to participate in recreational, social and community events at no extra cost.

Stacy Burhans and Shawna Korinek embrace for a photo.


