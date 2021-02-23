The importance of self care

When we feel an ache in our body, many of us head to the doctor. But what if we feel an ache in our heart? In our mind? What if we feel overwhelmed, too busy taking care of our loved ones to take care of ourselves?
After going through the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, everyone’s stress levels went up. Perhaps we need to practice emotional first aid — learning to take care of our emotions, our minds — the same way we take care of our bodies.
Massage therapist and new yoga instructor Rachel Holmgren, owner of Balanced Body in Wahpeton, says making people feel better is her full-time job.
“You’re given one body, you have one body to get from point A to point B, one vessel,” she said. “It’s important to take care of not only the physical, but the mental and the emotional, which is this interwoven thing. Because if we aren’t functioning well within ourselves, then we don’t function well outside of ourself.”
Humans have a mechanism that kicks in when an event is perceived as stressful or frightening. The perception of threat activates the sympathetic nervous system and triggers an acute stress response that prepares the body to fight or flee.
During this type of reaction, certain hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol are released into the body, speeding the heart rate, slowing digestions and changing various autonomic nervous functions to give the body a burst of energy and strength.
Many people experience the fight or flight mode constantly, Holmgren said.
“It’s a great function, it’s there for a reason, but we’re not being chased by tigers 100 percent of the time. Many people function in that fight or flight mode constantly, even when they’re just sitting at home, thinking about, ‘I have to do all this work, I have to get this done,’ and get overwhelmed. So you’re just constantly revved and ready to go. Coming into a space of rest and restore triggers that parasympathetic nervous system that’s truly good and needed for our bodies.”
Holmgren said she believes cortisol is the starter to all “dis-ease.”
If you find yourself as one who may be experiencing too much stress, she advises to first tune in to your body. Many times, an imbalance in our mental health, if not addressed, will turn into physical pain.
“What’s showing up in my body? Is that physical tension, is it emotional? Take the time to just tune in and ask yourself what’s going on,” Holmgren said.
Step one is to breathe. We do it automatically, but if we’re in stressful situations, we may be breathing too shallow. Take three deep breaths — count to four on the inhale through your nose, and count to eight on the exhale. Do this at least three times.
“It doesn’t have to be a big thing, requiring a dark space, relaxing candles,” Holmgren said. “If you’re at work and feeling frazzled, go to the bathroom, sit down, and just breathe.”
Breathe through your diaphragm, down through your belly, she said.
“Sometimes, I’ll even just hold my hands to my stomach, to help direct that breath,” Holmgren said.
A body in motion stays in motion
One of the most beneficial things we can do for ourselves is to get up and move around throughout the day. Humans weren’t designed to sit at desks, and the pain we get in our necks, shoulders, backs and hips is proof.
Holmgren said it’s important to pay attention to your body, not just from the shoulders up, which is where most of us “live.”
“Send your attention to the feet. If that looks like rubbing your feet to help draw attention to them, do that. Do stretching. Pausing and breathing is going to be beneficial, especially opening up the shoulders. In yoga we call them heart openers,” she said. “Anything to ground you. Work your feet, slow down and move your body in any way, even if it’s just dancing around in the living room. Most of us aren’t getting the exercise we need, or the exercise we’re used to getting (since the pandemic began).”
Regular exercise helps reduce stress and can help you lose extra weight.
We are what we eat
Another way to practice self care is to take a look at what you’re eating.
Mayo Clinic advises including a variety of foods in your diet from the four major food groups — fruits; vegetables; whole grains; low-fat dairy products, lean protein, including beans and legumes, nuts and seeds; and healthy fats.
Look for a healthy diet that includes foods you can find in your local grocery store, not just speciality and gourmet shops, and one that fits your tastes, lifestyle and budget.
“You have ‘live’ food and you have ‘dead’ food. Dead foods are the processed ones,” Holmgren said. “I’ve personally seen the changes. If you can get more fresh food into your day, you’ll feel it 100 percent.”
To reduce your sugar intake, Mayo Clinic recommends opting for low-calorie or sugar-free drinks instead of sugar-sweetened beverages. Better yet, drink water, plain or sparkling. Enjoy fruit for dessert instead of cookies or pastries. Cut the amount of sugar you use in recipes for cakes and cookies, or switch out sugar completely by using unsweetened applesauce.
Be aware that condiments such as ketchup and barbecue sauce can be high in sugar. Opt for lower options such as salsa, mustard or hot sauce. Finally, read labels when you’re grocery shopping, to help you avoid high-sugar products.
Make sleep part of your self-care routine
Getting enough sleep can have a major effect on how you feel emotionally and physically — not enough and you could suffer from serious health issues. Stress and other distractions can also take a toll on our ability to get good sleep.
Tchiki Davis, Ph.D., writes in “Psychology Today,” that people should think about their nightly routine. Are you eating or drinking right before going to bed? If so, it’s important to stay away from caffeine and sugar, which can keep you awake.
If you have work-related stress, think about the best ways to calm yourself after a hard day, or find a way to relax while on the job.
Finally, make sure your bedroom is the best possible place for you to get good REM sleep. It should be free of distractions, such as TV, laptop or cell phones, and consider room-darkening curtains to keep the sun from waking you up too early.
Make time for self-care
It may be hard to find extra time to spend on yourself, but it’s very important to plan self-care time, Davis writes. Time alone can help you think about the best ways to move forward in your life and keep you grounded. Time with friends can help you feel more connected and relaxed.
Look for small ways to incorporate self-care into your everyday life. For example, wake up 15 minutes earlier to sit quietly and practice deep breathing and a short meditation, before the chaos of your day begins. Plan a time to take a walk around the block on your break.
The more you can incorporate self-care time into your schedule, the better you’ll be able to grow, enjoy life and thrive. Every day is a new day to hit the reset button.
“Self-love is like a hug at the end of the day,” Holmgren said. “Because at the end of the day all we have is ourself, and our body, our wellness and our overall well-being.”
