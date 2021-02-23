Their legacy of excellence continues

From a young age, Stephen and Greg Erlandson knew the meaning of hard work. Growing up with four other siblings similar in age, the twins had a busy, active childhood.
Academically and athletically inclined, the two Breckenridge, Minnesota, natives were involved in school sports and clubs like mathletes and chess. Greg joked his mother enrolled them in chess club because she needed somewhere for the twins to go after school and the club offered a complimentary snack.
“It felt like you were always hanging out with a friend, you know, it was just built in,” Stephen said of having a twin brother. “We did everything together from home to school to sports.”
In the classroom, the boys both enjoyed math and science. They were part of academic clubs like Knowledge Bowl and National Honor Society. Greg was a National Merit Scholar and champion of the Tri-College Mathematics contest, putting his affinity for numbers and patterns to good use. He also placed in the Class AA academic all-state his junior year.
The twins’ passion for science and math would drive their careers post high school.
As student athletes, the twins shared a favorite sport: football. When they were juniors, they helped lead their team to a 10-1 season finish, with Greg as team captain. Even on the field, the brothers were working together as Stephen played halfback and Greg played fullback.
“It’s nice running behind Greg because we’ve been playing football together since we could walk,” Stephen said in a previous Daily News article.
Stephen said he was lucky to play with all the people he did in high school. They, in turn, were lucky to play with him, as he was named first team all-conference three years in a row, with Greg joining him on an all-conference team their junior year. First team all-conference is a selection of the best players from each regional team.
Stephen also took home the title of all-conference most valuable player as a junior. To pile onto his accolades, he was named all-state honorable mention.
Humbly, Stephen attributes his successes to his team.
“Again, thanks to my teammates,” Stephen said. “It was a lot, and just being part of a great team (was more important) than anything I did.”
They were also a force to be reckoned with on the mat. In 2012, the Erlandson boys were two of five entrants sent to the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament in a single year, making Breckenridge sports history, Daily News previously reported.
As a high school freshman, Stephen placed sixth in the state tournament and placed second the following two years. In 2012, which Cowboys coach Pat Vold called “the greatest season in Breckenridge history,” Stephen placed third at the state tournament and Greg placed fourth.
“Wrestling was really rewarding, but, you know, it’s a lot tougher (than football), so I don’t know if I would quite consider it as fun,” Greg said. “But they were definitely the sports I took most seriously.”
They carried their love for football with them after high school, as both twins played for their colleges’ teams. Stephen took his talents to Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and Greg dominated the field at Carleton College, in Northfield, Minnesota.
Just like high school, their abilities spanned to the classroom. Greg didn’t know what he wanted to be when he was in high school, but he settled on trying the things he was good at first: science and math.
“When I was 12 and under, I was really, really into Legos,” Greg said. “That was probably the first indicator that was something I’d be interested in. Tinkering around and building stuff was something I enjoyed.”
When he got older, Greg discovered he liked writing programs. He taught himself to write short programs on his graphing calculator to help him do his homework, later learning more from the “Beginning Programming for Dummies” book.
His sophomore year of college, he chose to pursue software engineering and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in computer science.
After graduating, he struggled to find a job that piqued his interest. His first full-time position was for METER Group, a scientific engineering company in Pullman, Washington. A couple years later and feeling homesick, Greg ran into an old classmate of his while on Thanksgiving break in Breckenridge.
“I mentioned off-hand, ‘I’m looking for a position closer to home,’ and she said, ‘You know, my workplace, Bushel, is hiring and if you give me your resume, I would give it to the right people and put in a good word for you,’” Greg said.
He has been with Bushel ever since, a software platform company based in Fargo, North Dakota, that supports agribusinesses.
Stephen, on a scientific trajectory, majored in biology and minored in psychology. After his undergraduate studies, he chased a doctorate in physical therapy at University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota. After eight years of higher education and amid a global pandemic, he added a prefix to his name: Dr. Stephen Erlandson.
For Stephen, pursuing physical therapy felt like a natural course.
“Having played sports, you know you get hurt a lot, and going from getting hurt to not being able to put on your own socks to being able to do stuff like that again and having people help you get there is pretty rewarding,” Stephen said.
After working as a physical therapist for Big Stone Therapies in Fargo, Stephen is moving on to someplace warmer. He recently accepted a physical therapist position with Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy in Chandler, Arizona.
“What I’m most proud of right now is graduating from school. Along with that, my siblings. Like my brother just committed to University of Jamestown to play football,” Stephen said.
Family has always been important to the twins. With an energetic pack of four boys and two girls to deal with, the twins admire their parents. Both Stephen and Greg said their father has been their biggest source of inspiration in life.
“He just is a very good example of humility and hard work and contentment to me,” Greg said of his father.
“(I was inspired by) how involved he was with our lives without making us feel pressured, and letting us make our own decisions with everything,” Stephen added.
To this day, the brothers speak highly of each other and remain close friends. They have a strong, loyal bond, Stephen said, and they celebrate their shared and unique traits.
“Greg is one of the smartest guys I know,” Stephen said. “He’s a hard worker. After he sets his mind to something, he really gets stuff done. And he’s quirky. He’s just got a funny sense of humor and thinks of things from a different perspective that’s above my IQ level.”
Intelligence must run in the family because Greg admires a similar quality in Stephen.
“He’s intuitive,” Greg said of his brother. “I would always find myself having to sit down and really think through stuff and he could usually point to the solution much faster. It was something that was always a little strange to me, he’d kind of just get a gut feeling. For me, I always had to think through it.”
Even though the men have moved on to notable careers in bigger cities, they still harbor a love for their hometown.
“One thing about Breckenridge is that there are a lot of good people that you want to keep in touch with still, even as you move from college to college or across the country for a new job,” Stephen said. “That’s something that won’t change. There are a lot of good people there that care about you.”
