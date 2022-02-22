Thrifty Horizons: Much more than a second-hand store

Donating to a thrift store is often a way to recycle your items and keep them out of the landfill. It’s also a way for shoppers to buy needed gently used clothing or household items at extremely low prices. But did you know that donating to Thrifty Horizons in Breckenridge, Minnesota, also supports vocational training for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities?
Thrifty Horizons provides hands-on paid employment training in the retail industry, which includes sorting donations, placing inventory on shelves and racks, and running a cash register, among other responsibilities. The store is one of several area businesses in the southern Red River Valley providing employment to clients of Red River Human Services Foundation. The foundation is a private, non-profit organization that provides high quality, individualized support to enhance people’s lives and promote community participation and inclusion. RRHS provides support in the Wahpeton, Fargo and West Fargo, North Dakota areas.
Faith Davids is the store manager at Thrifty Horizons. She’s been in her position since 2013, but with RRHS since 2002. She explained that Red River also offers housing and support services to their clients, and the job training is one of those support services.
“Here at Thrifty Horizons, we do job training. A lot of clients might not ever go into the community, but this training can help them get closer to their goals,” she said. “We have several working at Econo, at Walmart, at St. John’s. Our goal is to teach them job skills so hopefully they can do that in the future. We definitely miss them when they leave.”
Davids said she was hired with no experience two decades ago, and has learned an incredible amount while at Thrifty Horizons.
“I worked for maybe a year in a group home, part time at first, when I had my first-born son. It was a lot of nights and weekends, and I was looking for something with daytime hours,” she said. She ended up leaving for awhile to take employment with hours better suited to her young family.
“I came back and applied for the day position and got it, and I’ve been here ever since. There’s a lot of training, and we get paid for that time. There’s many classes we take,” she said, including therapeutic interventions and CPR.
The program has a waiting list, she said, and her store currently employs 12 clients.
You may wonder what items are appropriate to donate to Thrifty Horizons. If you’re donating clothing, it should be clean and not show wear and tear — it also shouldn’t be covered in pet hair. Since they don’t have the time to sort through the bags of clothing as it comes in, they often come across items that aren’t in good condition that can’t be resold. In those cases, they can donate the items to a company that has a large semi-trailer parked behind the store.
“They said if it’s stained or not exactly clean, they can take it. They must be able to wash things,” she said.
When a person is in need, such as after a fire or domestic assault situation, they may have left their homes with only the clothes on their back. Area agencies and crisis centers often can provide vouchers for the thrift store to help people get back on their feet with essential items.
Davids said they prefer not to take in electronics such as computers or televisions, as it’s too difficult to tell if the item works. The majority of items on the shelves are housewares, dishes, glasses, home decor, and of course, lots of clothing.
In addition to job coaching and work experience programs, RRHS provides a wide range of support services for their clients, from behavioral analysts and nurses, to dieticians and social workers.
“It takes a team,” Davids said.
Working to help people gain experience and independence is very fulfilling for Davids, who said she’s stayed with the organization so long because it’s “the people. It’s all the people we work with — the staff, the employees, they’re all wonderful people. Once you get here, you just fall in love with these people, getting to know them and bringing a smile to their faces feels good.
“It’s a purpose that makes you feel good to do, and you’re making a difference in a lot lives,” Davids said.
