Uncle Jesse fights back winter

When Jesse Frolek started gardening, it wasn’t to make money, he just wanted to grow some fruits and vegetables. Despite having dozens of nieces and nephews, from whom he got the name Uncle Jesse, Frolek just could not find a way to give away all of his produce fast enough.
A lifelong gardener, Frolek’s hobby garden kept growing bigger and bigger. In 2015, he decided to take his excess produce to a farmers market. Liking the experience, he embraced the hobby as a new form of income.
Frolek’s garden has expanded to two acres, with nine greenhouses and an additional two acres for sweet corn.
His most popular product is his tomatoes. With over 1,000 tomato plants, Frolek managed to harvest over 1,800 pounds of tomatoes in August 2021. The excess tomatoes go straight into his salsa, which has consistently been selling well.
Yet the business has a problem in cold climates like North Dakota. When the sun starts setting early and snow falls freeze the ground, it can be hard, if not impossible, for local farmers and gardeners to grow food.
Frolek has had to stop growing in November and typically hasn’t been able to start planting again until March, if the temperatures allow it. However, this hasn’t stopped his desire to grow.
“I wanna get to that nine or 10 months a year goal,” Frolek said.
With new technology being added to his greenhouses, he might get there soon.
One of Frolek’s greenhouses is heated by a ground air heat transfer (GAHT) system, which acts as storage for heat. When the greenhouse gets too hot, a system of fans pumps the heat underground, heating the soil and cooling the greenhouse. This warm air in the ground is later used when it gets cold. The same fans, blowing air in the same direction, pump cold air into the ground which pushes the warm air back up into the greenhouse.
Frolek is also implementing more low tunnel greenhouses. Typically, greenhouses are seen as large sheds made of glass that people can walk through. This type of greenhouse is called a high tunnel greenhouse. A low tunnel greenhouse only rises a few feet off the ground. These greenhouses can be good for keeping soil warm to grow more root vegetables like radishes and onions. Many of these root vegetables can be planted earlier on in the year before temperatures allow for other plants to grow.
On the business side of things, Uncle Jesse’s Produce sells in a variety of ways. The most easily recognized is at farmers markets. In 2021, Frolek brought his produce to about six different farmers markets. Uncle Jesse’s also acts as a part of a community supported agriculture or CSA for short, which allows folks who want to buy produce to pay an upfront fee and get weekly deliveries of fresh fruits and vegetables — much like a subscription service.
One of the major competitors for a small town garden like Uncle Jesse’s is supermarkets. The low prices and convenience of supermarkets have made some think local fresh produce is overpriced. Frolek disagrees.
“I have tomatoes that taste like tomatoes, not like the supermarket kind which are just kind of blah,” Frolek said.
The higher quality easily makes up for the difference in price, he said.
With big changes to his gardening process and tons of produce being sold, Uncle Jesse believes that for his garden, the best is yet to come.
