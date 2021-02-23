Wahpeton native reflects on basketball upbringing

Tylee Irwin was a five-year varsity player at Wahpeton High School. She accomplished a lot in high school and was named “North Dakota Miss Basketball” by the North Dakota Press Sports Writers and Sportscasters Association. Irwin’s road to collegiate basketball could not have come without the support from her family since she picked up a basketball.
Her brother, Blaze Irwin, redshirted his first season at Minot State before deciding to transfer to North Dakota State University. Tawny Irwin, her older sister, was also a former basketball player and golfer at Wahpeton. Her parents are Darla Thimjon and Craig Irwin, who was the former head coach at North Dakota State College of Science.
“My mom played basketball in high school and my dad was coaching, so obviously it had a big influence on me,” Irwin said.
Her first basketball memory was with her brother and sister shooting free throws at the gym and she wasn’t making the hoop and was getting frustrated.
“Eventually they just kept pushing me and told me ‘come on, you’ll get there one day’ and that carried on through my whole career,” she said.
Irwin always found a way to get in the gym, whether it was with family or by herself, she was always finding a way to shoot around. All of the frustration from her first basketball memory turned into success.
“Whether it was playing basketball in our driveway or going to the park — I remember we would go to open gyms every Sunday and got there early for practice, stayed after practice. There were plenty of resources for us to get better,” Irwin said.
Over the years, Irwin became the product that was so sought after for years. During her senior year, she averaged 25.1 points, 9.2 rebounds per game and led the Huskies to the Class A State Tournament in both her junior and senior seasons.
Irwin went on to become the top scorer in Wahpeton basketball history and is second all-time in Class A scoring in North Dakota with 2,192 points. She was named to the first team All-state Girls Basketball team three times.
Growing up in Wahpeton and playing on my basketball team, we just had a great sense of pride for what we were doing,” Irwin said. “We had so much support from not only our families and friends, but from the whole community. It was just really special throughout the years seeing the way we gained supporters.”
Irwin received a lot of recognition from Wahpeton. She was even honored by the Wahpeton City Council in 2017 for her leadership and athletic career at Wahpeton High School.
“Overall, I just think the community (support) helps with that,” Irwin said.
The South Dakota State University (SDSU) Jackrabbits made Irwin an offer after her freshman year in high school, which was her first full season in the Huskies’ starting lineup. When she went down there for a visit, she really liked the coaching staff and campus. She now feels that SDSU became her home away from home.
“… You feel like it’s all worth it because you have so much support from them.”
Irwin has been a driving force for her college basketball team thus far. She was named to the second team All-Summit team and is one of the Jackrabbits’ top graduating seniors. She has won two Summit League Championships and is looking to make it three after this season. One of Irwin’s favorite moments so far since she’s been with the program was defeating Syracuse to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in 2019.
