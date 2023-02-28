Water management made clear

Last spring was wet. Across Richland County, acres of land were flooded, farm fields were muddy and hardly any planting was happening.
People have always tried combating the elements when it comes to farming — finding ways to plant earlier, keep crops safe and get better yields. Drain tile is one option.
“It has been a great deal. Virtually every piece of farmland I own is tiled,” Wyndmere farmer Jim Dotzenrod said.
Dotzenrod has been farming since 1973, and he first had drain tile installed around 2006. Since then, he has seen large increases in yields due to plants surviving during periods of extended rainfall.
For many farmers faced with flooding issues, the problem lies with drainage. Just because water is absorbed into the soil doesn’t mean it is gone. A few feet beneath the surface is the water table. The water table is the depth at which the soil becomes saturated with water.
When there are heavy rains or fast snow thawing, lots of surface moisture can soak into the ground raising the water table from where it naturally sits. When this happens, water can begin to pool on the surface, plant roots can be drowned and crops can be destroyed.
According to North Dakota State University, if a field is waterlogged for just two days, yields can be reduced by up to 25%. This increases to 45% at five days and 80% at eight days. These damages can exist even if the fields appear to have recovered.
In order to regulate the amount of water in the soil, many farmers have turned to drainage systems. One system in particular, tile draining, has become very popular.
“It helps a lot. It isn’t like you install it and you are in a new world where you can just ignore the weather. It can be overwhelmed but it does help when it gets really wet,” Dotzenrod said.
Drain tile is a system of tubes laid underground at the depth of the water table. Small slits in the tubes allow water to enter and flow towards a larger tube. From here, the water is either deposited in nearby ditches or pumped up and into the ditch.
The name drain tiling comes from the original design using ceramic tiles for the same purpose. Modern systems use large industrial plastic piping.
According to Levi Otis, the director of government affairs and public policy at Ellingson Companies, a nationwide agriculture infrastructure provider, across America approximately 19% of farmers use drain tile. Here in the Red River Valley, that number is lower, at 5-8%. Every year more farmers invest in drain tile.
“In Richland, I don’t doubt that eventually, in the long run, you see all of the county tiled,” Dotzenrod said.
The initial investment into drain tile can be pricey. Current economic conditions have raised the prices to approximately $1,000-$1,200 an acre. According to Otis, this expense is worth it.
“Our yields that we see, whether it is our own guys that tile or it is what our customers say, we are seeing 20–30% yield growth as a consistent increase,” Otis said.
With such large yield increases most farmers make a return on their investment within seven years, some even faster depending on the growing seasons and crop prices.
It is not just yields that controlling the water table helps with. According to Otis, it can help with cover crops, changing tillage options and can even reduce the environmental impact of machinery used on tiled acres.
“There are a lot of environmental benefits — we hear about water quality issues. The drainage industry has answers to many water quality issues. Our equipment tractors going through a tiled field use less fuel per hour than on a field that isn’t tiled,” Otis said.
Some may fear the environmental impact of drainage systems. Reports on pesticides and fertilizers that get absorbed into the soil and washed into larger waterways do exist. However, according to Otis, there are solutions to this within a drain tile system.
If a field has issues with too much of any one chemical, for instance phosphorus or nitrate, drainage systems can be used to regulate the amount of that chemical in the water as it exits the system.
“The water at the end of these systems is incredible. The issue is who pays for it. That water is treated before it hits the field ditch. When somebody is having those issues we can deal with them,” Otis said.
Dotzenrod said he’s heard some people speculate about flooding caused in other areas as drained water is pushed downstream. A study by NDSU published in 2021 found that this is unproven. While some effects on flooding have been seen, the complexity of shifts in watershed caused by drainage systems is too great to be able to plainly claim that drain tiling causes or prevents flooding.
The popularity of drain tile is growing in the agricultural industry with more and more people investing in the system each year. While the installation of these systems typically takes place in the spring and fall, this year Ellingson Companies installed systems throughout the year, from California to North Carolina and from North Dakota to Texas.
“If a farmer makes a dollar, he is spending it. When you get that 20-30%, it is good for the community. Give credit where credit is due, to me that is credit is due to drainage, water management,” Otis said.