Where are they now?

We reached out to three former Daily News reporters to find out what they’ve been up to since they left. Their bylines are on our website, it’s been a fun trip down memory lane re-reading stories they covered. If you have some time, look their names up on www.wahpetondailynews.com.
Eric Grover, age 33
My name is Eric Grover, age 33 years, single and sassy.
I came to Wahpeton and Breckenridge when I was 22 years old, fresh out of college and full of energy and journalistic integrity. I was the sports editor for five years at the Daily News, which is way longer than I ever expected. But they were truly formative years and I am grateful for the time I spent here.
Today, I am coming up on nearly four years working at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, where I am featured as an award-winning reporter. Just kidding, I sold my soul and work in advertising as an account executive, which is a fancy way of saying sales rep. But I still get to come up with tag lines! I have been fortunate to see my career in advertising really blossom, and in that time, I’ve made Milwaukee my home. I live in an apartment building in the heart of downtown, and my family all lives in the metro area.
My life has changed a lot since you last saw me. A few months back I got my first grey chest hair. But I still think of the Twin Towns often. I could write an entire book about my adventures, but I know that Carrie Sue has limited page space. So what I will say is what I miss most are all of you, the people who welcomed me into your lives and your homes. And I really miss writing, too.
Thanks for the opportunity and everything else in between. I look forward to the day when I come back to town and see you again.
Erin Hevern, age 36
Describe your family:
My family is small and consists of myself, my son Theodore, 6, and our rescue dog, Kendra. We love new adventures and spend most of our time at the beach or anywhere outdoors. At home, I enjoy reading and Theodore enjoys playing video games and building LEGOs.
What was your position here?
General Assignment Reporter — I covered all news in Richland County.
What is your position now?
Currently, I work for a Spanish language academy, where I work in their marketing and social media department. Additionally, I teach English as a second language and I am also an academic tutor for all elementary grades.
How has your life changed since leaving the Daily News?
Since leaving the Daily News and the Twin Towns I have experienced considerable personal growth and also changed professions. I worked for the Daily News while in my 20s, so I was young. Travel and memorable life experiences have led to personal growth and becoming a teacher to some amazing students has completely changed my life.
How is the city/town you live in different from Wahpeton-Breckenridge? In what ways?
Living in Sarasota, Florida, is much warmer and the city is larger than Wahpeton-Breckenridge! Sarasota is located near beautiful beaches, museums, botanical gardens and overall is a wonderful place to live. It is quite expensive, however, and lacks the small-town ambiance that is so charming about Wahpeton-Breckenridge.
What has been the proudest moment of your career?
There are many memorable moments to be proud of in each position I had following my time at the Daily News. I am proud of how much I learned about journalism and connecting to people while at the Daily News, which was really my first writing job after college. I am proud of myself for adapting and continuing to grow in my marketing career path, too. Largely, I am proud to have a career that allows me to put family first.
Mary Nelson
When I left the Daily News, I went to work for Nadine Julson’s office in Wahpeton. It was another great opportunity to engage with people in the community.
In the past five years, I have been busy creating memories with and for my family. I continue to write, I’ve written stories for my grandchildren, weaving family history into the story line. It’s our job to teach the younger generation, to pass on the lessons we have learned and to share stories.
When the realities of this pandemic hit and our lives were altered, I began writing letters to my grandchildren and sent them postcards frequently. Through FaceTime, I helped some of them with homework. It’s hard, not gathering for birthdays, no traveling to stay with them, Christmas alone. I chose to take my mother home with me last fall. She lives in a wonderful senior living complex in Fargo, but the isolation and sheltering in her small apartment was difficult for her. When COVID-19 numbers spiked, my brothers and I talked about what was best for our soon-to-be 93-year-old mother. Taking her into my home was the best option and my husband, David, agreed.
I know I am not alone, we all have hopes for 2021. I can’t wait to hug and be hugged, go dine inside The Wilkin, go to church, join friends for a latte at Dakota Coffee and visit freely.
While I can’t wait to gather with family and friends, I don’t think life will return to pre COVID-19 times, I think there is room for improvement, individually and collectively as a community.
