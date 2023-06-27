Prometheus Motorcycle Club Run includes downtown ride

While an exact amount of money raised for Chahinkapa Zoo is not yet known as of Tuesday, June 27, the 2023 Prometheus Motorcycle Club Ride is expected to continue a tradition of giving back. ‘Rhino’ Duncan, president of Prometheus’ Fargo-Wahpeton chapter, was grateful for an escort out of town from the Wahpeton Police Department. 'This four-day rally that the Prometheus Motorcycle Club holds is a lot of fun, and we're so proud of how it's become and continues to be a part of our Twin Towns,' Diekman said.
Rain had an impact on Prometheus’ rally this year, Duncan said. It likely scared away a few potential riders. Those who did take part in the June 24 event enjoyed travels to Hankinson, Forman and Wyndmere, N.D., before returning for a Saturday night street dance in Wahpeton. ‘We try to change the route every year,’ Duncan said.
Motorcyclists traveled out of Wahpeton as part of a fun-filled weekend that included a Friday, June 23 car and bike show and the excitement of dunking a few friends in the tank. After all, it was for a good cause. ‘We had about 16 registered in the show, between cars and bikes,’ Duncan said. ‘All in all, it wasn’t too bad.’ 'We couldn't ask for more fun,' Diekman said. 'It was a blast. I got to talk to original club members and the people who help Chahinkapa Zoo continue our mission of conservation, education and recreation.'
Chahinkapa Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz and Zoo Director Kathy Diekman, center, smiled for Daily News’ camera as they traveled down Dakota Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Diekman and Schmaltz were among the passengers and drivers of approximately 40 motorcycles in the 38th Annual Prometheus Motorcycle Club Ride.