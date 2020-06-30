One-hundred-two motorcycles took off from Chahinkapa Zoo just after 12 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
The approximately 200 bikers and riders participated in the local leg of the 35th Annual Prometheus Motorcycle Zoo Run. Zoo Director Kathy Diekman, who annually joins in the run, said the 2020 event was fantastic.
“Everyone stopped to see us,” Diekman said. “They were so receptive and we were able to do everything we set out to do.”
The local leg took bikers and passengers from Wahpeton to Rosholt, South Dakota, to Fargo. Along the way, they visited towns and ended their journey at Speck’s Bar, Fargo.
“People on the run were so nice. It’s always a good time to catch up with club members,” Diekman said.
A final total of money raised for Chahinkapa Zoo is forthcoming. The Prometheus run traditionally includes fundraising and giving public support.
“Some carried flags demonstrating their patriotism and respect for America’s veterans,” Daily News reported in 2019. “Some waved to residents on streets and paths.”
The Prometheus run was founded by Eric Marts, a North Dakota State College of Science student. He and fellow motorcycle-loving friends took their enthusiasm and created a community event.
Not too long into the Prometheus run’s history, Diekman came up with the idea of holding a pancake breakfast. It was a way for Chahinkapa Zoo to show its thanks for the participating bikers.
Through the years, Prometheus riders have worn t-shirts honoring featured animals at Chahinkapa Zoo. This year’s selection surprised Diekman.
“I thought they would choose the honey badgers, but then I saw the shirts,” she said. “‘In memory of Neena and Hobbes (Chahinkapa Zoo’s Bengal tigers, who died in 2019 and 2020, respectively). I was so excited to see that they thought that much about Neena and Hobbes.”
Saturday was a fun day for Diekman. She’s looking forward to more summer events like the upcoming BW Cruisers and Coffee run.
“It will be held Saturday, July 25. BW club members are coming at 8 a.m. and the public will be able to view the cars from 10-12. I’m excited about it. They’re a great group,” Diekman said.
Chahinkapa Zoo, now on its summer hours of 10 a.m.-7 p.m., is located at 1004 R.J. Hughes Drive in Wahpeton.
