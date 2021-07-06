Proposed ballot initiative seeks to place term limits in N.D.

Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, interim president pro tempore of the North Dakota State Senate, is currently in his third four-year term of office.
State House Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, is currently serving her second term of office.
Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, is also serving her second term in the North Dakota House of Representatives. Like Mitskog, Schreiber-Beck was first elected in 2014. Luick was first elected to the state senate in 2010.
State Reps. Sebastian Ertelt and Kathy Skroch, both R-District 26, are also in their second terms. They were each first elected in 2016.
Sen. Jason Heitkamp, R-District 26, is the newcomer among the six legislators currently representing Richland County, North Dakota. Heitkamp was elected last November, defeating incumbent Jim Dotzenrod, D-District 26. Dotzenrod had a cumulative North Dakota State Senate tenure of 28 non-consecutive years total since 1978.
The lengths of legislators’ time in office are receiving renewed attention.
A proposed North Dakota ballot initiative would prohibit five out of the six aforementioned currently serving legislators from running for re-election to their present offices. It would also prevent Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D. and first elected in 2016, from running for re-election. The reasoning is that some legislators will have held their present offices for long enough.
North Dakota for Term Limits announced Thursday, July 1 that a committee of 42 state sponsors have filed a ballot initiative to establish limits on both the North Dakota Legislature Assembly and governor’s office. If passed, politicians would be limited to serving no more than eight years as a representative, eight years as a senator and eight years as a governor. The initiative does not include language regarding other electable state offices.
“We are filing this petition because North Dakota needs a government of the people, not a political class,” said Jared Hendrix, chair of the initiative’s sponsoring committee. “Term limits ensure everyone from our communities can run for an open seat rather than going up against well-connected incumbent politicians. Increasing citizen involvement with term limits will allow new ideas to be heard.”
Seven members of the present North Dakota Legislative Assembly appear to be among the term limits initiative’s sponsors, as indicated by paperwork released by Secretary of State Al Jaeger. They are Sen. Heitkamp, R-District 26 (Senate since 2021); Sen. Oley Larsen, R-District 3 (Senate since 2011); Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-District 3 (House since 2019); Rep. Jeffrey Magrum, R-District 28 (House since 2017); Rep. Tom Kading, R-District 45 (House since 2015); Rep. Nathan Toman, R-District 34 (House since 2013); and Rep. Rick Becker, R-District 7 (House since 2013).
Under the initiative, individuals would also be unable to serve a full or remaining term as a legislator if doing so would cause he or she to serve for a cumulative period of time amounting to more than eight years in either the state senate or state house.
“I’ve met with hundreds of grassroots patriots across our great state in recent months, and the people want bold reforms to get our nation’s politics back on track,” Hendrix said.
Hendrix, described by North Dakota for Term Limits as a citizen activist, is currently the chairman of the District 38 Republicans.
“He has been involved in Republican Party politics since 2008 and elected to several party officer positions. Hendrix has focused on increasing youth involvement with student groups on college campuses across North and South Dakota,” North Dakota for Term Limits stated.
A total of 31,164 valid signatures are needed to place the term limits initiative on North Dakota’s ballot. If approved by voters, term limits would go into effect on the first Jan. 1 following the election.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
