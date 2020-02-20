Voter privacy has become at the forefront of Minnesotans’ minds as March 3’s Super Tuesday approaches. Secretary of State Steve Simon is working to address those concerns, his office said.
Since 1993, Minnesota has held caucuses for presidential nominations, however, after the 2016 presidential nomination, the state’s legislature quickly changed that into a presidential primary.
Instead of citizens attending a political party-run caucus to determine the state’s Democratic and Republican candidate, they will attend a state government-run primary where they will choose their political party preference ballot and vote for a candidate.
That 2016 bill which authorized the transition from caucus to primary, also made voters’ political party preference lists public. However, the law was tightened in 2019 by making that list only available to the chairs of each of the major political parties in the state.
Voter privacy concerns have led to Simon answering questions and providing many explanations.
For this reason, the House Elections Subcommittee heard Simon and Marie Ellis, of the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, testify for bill HF3068 on Thursday, Feb 13 that would provide voters a sense of privacy and peace of mind about presidential primary nominations. Rep. Raymond Dehn (D-Minneapolis) sponsored the bill.
The bill would restrict that data and aim to make it less likely that the information is made public. The bill intends to accomplish three matters, Minnesota House of Representatives Sessions Daily reported.
First, the bill will restrict the list to a designated representative of a party’s national committee and that person would be required to submit a written request. Second, it would restrict the use of the list only to verify compliance with national party rules, as well as prohibit the distribution of the list to any person for any reason. Lastly, the bill would give voters an opt-out from the inclusion of the list.
“Voter privacy is very important,” state Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake) commented. “Although the current law might need some work, it was already tightened and changed in 2019. It’s maybe too early to tell, as this will be our first presidential primary for decades. It is important to remember that this issue only applies to a presidential primary and doesn’t affect the general election.”
Westrom said due to a record Minnesota turnout, ithe 2016 caucus proved unwieldy and difficult to participate in democracy for many citizens, considering the long waiting lines to enter the caucus. Additionally, the primaries will hold the same standard used in other states with no reports of problems or major data breach concerns, Westrom said.
“With spiraling costs and questions regarding voter privacy, I am beginning to rethink my previous support for the primary and rather move us back into the old caucus system which supported grassroots. Today, at a time where people are disenchanted with D.C. politics, grassroots is more important than ever,” Rep. Jeff Backer (R-Browns Valley) said.
Lawmakers have 10 weeks after the primary on March 3, when the secretary of state’s office is required to turn over voter lists to national parties, to pass the new legislation through.
