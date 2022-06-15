Proposed mountain biking trail to become Bois de Sioux Adventure Area

After weeks of feedback, Scott Nicholson, Vice President of the Breckenridge Port Authority, has evolved the idea of a simple mountain biking trail in Breckenridge to a series of shared-use trails, open to the public year round. Due to the project hopefully encompassing more than mountain biking, they have renamed the project, Bois de Sioux Adventure Area.
“We are expecting people will come to the area to fish, boat, kayak, walk, run, bike, snowshoe & XC ski,” Nicholson wrote in an email. “Although located in Breckenridge, the site will be accessible to the entire region and therefore we chose the river name to be more encompassing.”
Since this project was proposed to the Active Living Committee in April, Nicholson and Brooks Klinnert have made tons of advances on the project. Financially, they have received support in cash and other in-kind services and labor, however any payments from the city will not be released until sufficient funds have been collected, Nicholson wrote in an email.
Unfortunately, the weather has been fairly non-cooperative lately so they haven’t been able to begin construction. The first day of work will begin Thursday, June 16, with volunteers and other workers clearing the trail areas. Nicholson wrote that they plan to do more work on the trail as the river levels go down. Their goal is still to complete the trail this year with any advancements or improvements in 2023.
“Support from the community has been wonderful,” Nicholson wrote in an email. “We have experienced very positive responses from many of those we have reached out to”
Daily News will have more information in the weekend edition after Thursday’s construction. A group of local Bobcat employees are scheduled to use equipment to help in removing brush, debris and creating the trails.
