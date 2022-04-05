How much do you know about public health? Did you know that it extends far beyond the COVID-19 pandemic? This week, April 4-10, 2022, is National Public Health Week, and the Wilkin County Public Health office has set its sights on informing the community about what that means for them.
This year, the theme for National Public Health Week is “Public health is where you are,” which is a community-driven focus on how the area you live impacts your health. This extends beyond the typical assumptions of what public health is.
According to Becky Tripp, Wilkin County Public Health director, things such as childcare, elderly care, the care of people with disabilities and even safe roads to schools and hospitals all fall under the umbrella of public health.
Six essential responsibilities of public health
1. Assuring an adequate local public health infrastructure.
2. Promoting healthy communities and healthy behaviors.
3. Preventing the spread of communicable disease.
4. Protecting against environmental health hazards.
5. Preparing for and responding to emergencies.
6. Assuring available and accessible health services.
Most of the recent work done has been related to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet Wilkin County Public Health would like the community to be more aware of the other programs they’ve been working on, Tripp said. Some of their ongoing focuses include: licensing established child care and foster care homes, focusing on mental health, especially lasting impacts from the pandemic and substance abuse issues that have been ongoing for many years.
“There’s always a need for child care, most people with young kids will be looking for licensed daycare,” Michelle Loll, public health nurse, said. For a daycare to be licensed it needs to be inspected and follow certain guidelines set by the county or state. So, in a smaller community like Wilkin County where most daycares are based out of homes, it makes parents feel safer when the place they are leaving their kids at is licensed.
This is a newer public health service because a different county used to be contracted to take care of child care in Wilkin County.
Public health nurses are also able to provide support and education to pregnant women and families with young children through programs like the Women, Infant and Children (WIC) program and the Maternal Early Childhood Sustained Home Visiting program. Even schools are offering hearing, vision and wellness screenings to students.
According to Loll, about half the staff focus on family and child care, while the other half work with adults, seniors and people with disabilities. She said that they’ve had a pretty strong senior care program, however there will alway be a need for more programs, especially in a rural area where access to many programs can be limited.
Most of the programs afforded to seniors and people with disabilities are meant to make them feel as comfortable as possible while being able to stay in their own homes. So, Public Health nurses provide assessment, referral and case management services for these individuals who are seeking help.
The Homemaker program is another service provided through Wilkin County Public Health. Homemakers do services like cooking, cleaning and shopping for seniors and people with disabilities so they can feel more empowered to stay within their own home.
“That’s the main focus (in public health services), prevention and keeping people in their homes living their lives to the fullest, as long as they can,” Loll said. A lot of people are less likely to want to get care if they think they’re going to have to leave their home.
Over the past 10 years there have been three assisted living facilities created for the community, Loll said. It’s been a big deal for the community, and in the past there have even been waiting lists because all the spots have filled up.
Wilkin County Public Health also has provided a volunteer-based Senior Companion program as an addition to other services. Senior companions will be hanging out with seniors, and doing activities together to prevent them from feeling lonely.
This service differs from the Homemaker program, so seniors are able to differentiate between the people helping take care of them and the people who are accompanying them in the things they like to do.
On top of the services and programs offered, a lot of the work done by staff is talking to people and disseminating reliable and relevant information. Loll said a lot of her day is spent talking to people on the phone or through Zoom meetings. All their information is also listed on their facebook page or their website, which are updated frequently.
Anyone interested in getting involved this National Public Health Week, or just in general, Wilkin County Public Health is looking for understanding and flexible volunteers to assist in the Senior Companionship Program and drivers to help people get to their appointments and other important places.
“There are so many things that we do, and it’s pretty much prevention-focused, but I feel like there are a lot of things the community isn’t aware of that we do,” Loll said.
