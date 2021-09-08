Public hearing set for Border Cities Tax Credits

The Breckenridge City Council set a public hearing at 5 p.m. Sept. 20 for considering Border Cities Tax Credits at a Tuesday, Sept. 7 city council meeting.
The city participates in the Border Cities Tax Credits through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The program gives new or expanding businesses the chance to be awarded various credits if they are approved by the Breckenridge Port Authority. A public hearing must be held prior to approving the tax credits.
“Businesses locating or existing in those cities are eligible, excluding a recreation or entertainment facility, one owned by a fraternal or veteran's organization, one owned by a public utility, one used in operation of a financial institution, or one owned by a retail food or beverage service business operating under a franchise agreement requiring the business to be located in the state,” according to DEED.
Members of the Infinity Group and Children’s Discovery Center project gave an informational presentation to the Breckenridge City Council at Tuesday’s meeting. The Infinity Center is currently planned for the Mycogen Seeds building and will include: a Skywalkers Trampoline Park, costing around $567,000; a multipurpose hardcourt (two basketball courts and three volleyball courts), a multipurpose sheet of ice, a walking track, turf zone and community gathering space.
“We so badly want to see something happen in our community for the young families,” Discovery Center board member Kellie Buck said.
Breckenridge City Council also passed two resolutions approving contracts for labor between the city and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and the Teamsters Union Local 320 from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2023.
The Breckenridge personnel committee met with representatives from each union to negotiate terms of the contract.
“It was good negotiations,” Breckenridge City Council member Jason Butts said. “It was quicker than usual, but we’re pretty happy with how everything shaped out, and I think they are, too.”
For AFSCME, those include: a two-year contract; provide a cost of living allowance of 3 percent each year of the contract; add Step 8 onto the current salary compensation schedule; provide high-visibility T-shirts with the Breckenridge logo; increase the monthly family health insurance premium contribution from $1,400 per month to $1,580 per month; modify the city’s vacation schedule — first year gets 12 days of paid vacation, with eight hours accruing each month; modify language to state “sick not may be required” after three days of absence; and modify language such that employees hired prior to Jan. 1, 2010, will receive $0.50 per hour if they held a Class B water license as of Jan. 1, 2021.
For the Teamsters Union Local 320, terms of the contract looked nearly identical, except for the final two points, which include: add language that states “When court time is canceled with less than 48-hours notice to employee, employee will receive two hours of overtime”; and modifying language surrounding sick leave.
City Administrator Renae Smith said the contracts are included in next year’s budget. The preliminary levy for 2022 is $1.04 million, and is just under a 4 percent increase from 2021. The preliminary levy was approved Tuesday, and the number cannot increase following the approval.
The Truth in Taxation hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
“This is the annual meeting where the public can give input on next year’s budget before we adopt it,” Smith said.
The council also approved a resolution accepting a bid from WCEC for environmental services on the former Stop-n-Go site, now home to Drifter Chic Boutique in Breckenridge. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency determined there was some soil contamination from the recently removed tanks. The MPCA has a fund where they will help pay up to 90 percent of the costs of the remediation, which will be $9,665 from WCEC.
Mayor Russ Wilson closed out the meeting by reading a proclamation declaring September National Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
