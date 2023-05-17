Public reminded of seat belt survey, voluntary camera registration

Back in 2022, Bobcat’s plant along the 210 Bypass won Wahpeton’s Light Up the Town contest. The holiday decorations award was finally available Monday, May 15. It was presented by Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht, right, and accepted by Bobcat Plant Manager Dan Lugert, left.
Attention, Wahpeton drivers and passengers. A field survey on seat belt use will take place throughout the city from Sunday, June 4-Saturday, June 10.
Surveyors will make observations at different intervals and locations throughout Wahpeton, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Each surveyor will wear an orange safety vest and carry official identification.
The survey is made possible through teamwork among the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute, Rural Transportation and Security Center, North Dakota State University, Fargo.
Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson, addressing the city council Monday, May 15, also promoted the new Citizen Camera Systems Program.
“Our goal is to promote public safety through engagement and collaboration with the Wahpeton Police Department by voluntarily providing information pertaining to citizen-owned surveillance cameras on their property,” the department stated Monday.
Chief Anderson reiterated that participation in the Citizen Camera Systems Program is strictly voluntary.
“We want to create a list so if a major crime or missing person, we know which houses or businesses to contact first,” Anderson said. “We’re up and running and ready for information.”
Citizens can visit www.wahpeton.com and click on “Public Notices” to locate, complete and submit the enrollment form. The form is also found at the city website under “Police Programs,” a subsection of the “Government,” “Departments” and “Police Department” tabs.
“The City of Wahpeton and Wahpeton Police Department will not have direct access to your private surveillance video camera systems,” the department stated. “Any video surveillance footage obtained by the Wahpeton Police Department from a citizen will first be requested and the citizen/owner of the private surveillance video camera footage will download or assist the Wahpeton Police Department in downloading said footage.”
Questions about registering or enrolling in the Citizen Camera Systems Program can be answered by contacting Sergeant Rick Teberg at the Wahpeton Police Department. He can be reached at the department itself, 920 Third Ave. N. in Wahpeton, or at rteberg@wahpeton.com.
A belated present
Back in 2022, Bobcat’s plant along the 210 Bypass won Wahpeton’s Light Up the Town contest. The holiday decorations award was finally available Monday, May 15. It was presented by Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht and accepted by Bobcat Plant Manager Dan Lugert.
“This was the first year we did this, targeting businesses for a lighting contest,” Lambrecht said. “You guys did a really nice job, putting a lot of time and effort in this. We’re going to try to keep the contest around and make it grow.”
For your information
Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will both be closed Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb and 4th Ward Councilman Dr. David Woods II were both absent from Monday’s council meeting. Councilman at large Cory Unruh called into the meeting.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, June 5.