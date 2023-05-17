Public reminded of seat belt survey, voluntary camera registration

Back in 2022, Bobcat’s plant along the 210 Bypass won Wahpeton’s Light Up the Town contest. The holiday decorations award was finally available Monday, May 15. It was presented by Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht, right, and accepted by Bobcat Plant Manager Dan Lugert, left.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Attention, Wahpeton drivers and passengers. A field survey on seat belt use will take place throughout the city from Sunday, June 4-Saturday, June 10.

Surveyors will make observations at different intervals and locations throughout Wahpeton, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Each surveyor will wear an orange safety vest and carry official identification.



