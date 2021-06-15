Public reminded to immediately report burglaries

Twin Towns Area residents are reminded that immediate reporting of a burglary is most effective for law enforcement.
Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson said Tuesday, June 15 that a recent incident appeared to be a continuation of similar incidents which affected residences in 2020.
“(Last week’s incident) was reported to us,” Thorsteinson said. “Nothing was taken, but we know the internet lines were cut. We’ve experienced that before with this burglar.”
Digital Guru, Wahpeton, has also been kept aware of incidents. The home and business computer support service’s Instagram page included mention of “a string of break-ins in the Wahpeton/Breckenridge area over the weekend.”
“In these cases, the thieve(s) have cut the internet cables, rendering the homeowner’s security cameras inoperable,” Digital Guru posted.
Brian Gefre, Digital Guru’s sales manager, said he has recently provided more than a dozen quotes for security cameras and alarms. Residents have contacted the business about suspicious activities and talked about improving their security systems.
Digital Guru sells Ring’s line of security systems. Gefre spoke positively of their cellular and backup systems in the event of an internet line being cut, as well as the system being put to use for flood and fire disasters as well as burglaries.
“You’ll be in a save mode rather than a recovery mode,” Gefre said.
Law enforcement still asks that the public contact them immediately in a suspicious situation.
“We’re continuing to work on the case we’ve been working on all along,” Thorsteinson said. “We are going to catch this person. It helps when the public is vigilant and reports to us first and immediately.”
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
