Effective Monday, March 8, 2021, alley restrictions for the City of Wahpeton will go into effect on all alleys city-wide.  All garbage collection will take place on the streets or avenues until further notice.  Concrete and asphalt paved alleys are also restricted and garbage will not be collected in those alleys.  

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565.

ALLEY RESTRICTIONS EFFECTIVE MARCH 8, 2021: Beginning Monday, March 8 and until further notice, weight restrictions are imposed to alleys in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Due to spring wet conditions, heavy weight vehicles cannot go thru alleys. Place your garbage receptacle street side.

