This is a public service announcement from Airborne Custom Spraying for the residents living in Rothsay, Minnesota.
An aerial mosquito control application is scheduled for: Thursday, June 11, between 7-11 p.m. weather permitting. Should the spray be rescheduled, it would then take place the following evening.
These applications have been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration and the appropriate state departments. Specially-trained and licensed pilots are assisting in the control of mosquitoes in this area. The mosquito control product is one specifically designed for use in residential areas. It is safe to use and will not harm people, pets, or gardens. However, as an added measure of safety, you may remain indoors while the application is taking place.
