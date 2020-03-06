Effective immediately, the City of Breckenridge will temporarily lift the ordinance which prohibits seasonal parking on city streets from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. for snow removal purposes.
Please note that overnight parking in the downtown business district will continue to be prohibited where sign posted. If we receive significant snowfall prior to April 1, citations could be issued and vehicles could be impounded.
