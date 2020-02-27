Public utilities commissioner resigning after 27 years

Breckenridge Public Utilities Commissioner Mark Lorenz is resigning from the committee after 27 years of service.
“I felt I owed the city of Breckenridge something and thought I could maybe be of service,” Lorenz said. “It was definitely educational, it was trying, there were times of frustration, as well, but I enjoyed it. It was a good working crew and I thought that we had a pretty good team.”
Lorenz and his “wonderful wife of 56 years,” Maggie, moved to Breckenridge, Minnesota, in 1960 from Langdon, North Dakota. He worked at Community First Bank until he started his business, ERA Lorenz Real Estate. Lorenz eventually sold his business to Action Reality where he then worked for the real estate agency. Lorenz currently owns and manages Maggie Self Storage in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Wahpeton.
Lorenz said his most memorable and biggest accomplishment with the commission was getting the new water treatment plant in Breckenridge built after years of discussion among the other committee members.
The commissioners knew a new plant was necessary as the old building was beginning to call for too difficult repairs. The old water treatment plant is nearing 85 years old and has some newer equipment inside, some from 1951, when the biggest update was done. The new treatment plant, constructed just up the road on Highway 75 from the old one, is nearly operating at full capacity.
“We worked together as a team. The hardest part was raising rates due to the fact that we worked for the residents of the city of Breckenridge and we wanted to do what is right for the city,” Lorenz said. “Due to economics it has to happen, but I wanted to do that as conservatively as possible.”
“He will definitely be missed,” Dennis Larson, president of the committee, said. “Mark is a unique individual in that he was conservative, but if he saw the need for an update he would genuinely embrace it. If he saw something questionable, he would definitely question it. It was great to have that kind of person to hold back the reins sometimes and not just rubberstamp anything. He is going to be missed.”
Lorenz’s last day on the committee is March 1.
