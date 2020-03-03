Breckenridge Public Utilities Commissioners recommended to City Council to enter a contract with Missouri River Energy Services (MRES) on Monday, March 2 for administrative services.
“This is how we buy our power,” Director of Public Services Neil Crocker said. “We want to continue this contract and we want to continue to by our power from WAPA (Western Area Power Administration) and have Missouri Resources Energy Services facilitate that.”
If the council approves of the resolution recommended by the commissioners, the contract will become effective Jan. 1, 2021 and remain in effect through Dec. 31, 2050, for a 30-year contract.
Breckenridge purchases its power from MRES. Approximately two-thirds of that power comes from hydro dams along the Missouri River owned and operated by WAPA. The majority of the remaining power needed comes from power plants owned and operated by Missouri Basin Municipal Power Agency, Crocker explained.
“This contract basically states that Breckenridge will contract MRES to handle all the logistics of getting us our required power. This includes managing all the load demand, transmission fees, maintenance fees and filing all the required documents to the department of energy on our behalf,” Crocker said.
Approximately 77 percent of the power used in Breckenridge is carbon-free, renewable energy. Furthermore, roughly 8 percent of the city’s power comes through other sources such as wind, solar and nuclear.
The contract will help streamline payments made for power and will allow for better planning and utilization of peak power needs, a resolution states.
This resolution will go to the council at their evening meeting on Monday, March 2.
In other news, Crocker provided an update regarding efforts to push the new water treatment plant to full capacity.
“We have been hauling sludge and we have cleaned out all of the tanks at the new water plant and so we will be ready for Friday trying to finalize our plans going forward,” Crocker said.
The next meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16 at Breckenridge City Hall.
