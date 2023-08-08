Public Utilities to order new water meters

The Public Utilities Commission met Monday, Aug. 7, at City Hall in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Topics of discussion included updates on the water meters and funds that pass from the public utilities to the public works every year.
Pass-through funds tabled for further discussion
Every year, funds pass from the public utilities to the public works. The funds help to cover the public works because they don’t generate revenue. Public works involves maintenance of roads and buildings, snow removal, lawn mowing, etc.
The commissioners discussed a one-time increase in the annual transfer to offset the increased cost of gas, insurance, maintenance and wages. The matter has just been introduced and further discussion will come at the next meeting in September.
Water meter update
As it was discussed in previous meetings, certain water meters around town were needing to be updated. During this meeting, Director of Public Works Neil Crocker talked about quotes that they had received for meters of different sizes.
Discussion included how long it might take to install the meters. Crocker mentioned that the crew could complete 10-12 per week, with the goal of having 50 done in one month. A variable for installation would be how long it would take to coordinate with residences to get into houses. The swap of parts would only take about 10-15 minutes once inside.
The commissioners approved the purchase of 50 smaller meters for residential use, and two larger meters. The two larger meters would be utilized at the larger filling stations. The idea would be to install the new larger meters next to the old ones to see the difference in the water readings.
The commissioners will be attending a conference later in the month, so the next public utilities meeting will be moved to the beginning of September.