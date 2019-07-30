Leaders from Wahpeton and Richland County, North Dakota, haven’t reached an agreement on the makeup of the Vector Control District No. 5 Board.
In July, the Wahpeton City Council approved requesting that the county appoint three Wahpeton council members to the board.
“The city of Wahpeton intends to adopt a joint powers agreement between the city and the vector control district to establish parameters for operational and administrative responsibilities in the monitoring, prevention and elimination of public health vectors,” Mayor Steve Dale wrote.
Wahpeton wants Richland County to appoint Councilman Brett Lambrecht, 3rd Ward; Councilman Don Bajumpaa, 4th Ward; and Councilman-at-large Kelly McNary to the board. The three, who would serve staggered terms, are also members of the city Public Works and Safety Committee.
The Richland County Board of Commissioners tabled the appointments because they want to see a representative on the board who lives outside Wahpeton. The district includes portions of Center and Dwight townships in Richland County.
“The commissioners feel there needs to be a non-city representative because of the vector board’s ability to levy,” Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage wrote. “They realize there are no current plans to levy but have concerns that this could change in the future.”
Mayor Dale, members of the Public Works and Safety Committee and other Wahpeton officials, discussed the commissioners’ proposal and potential alternatives on Tuesday, July 23.
“We just have a consensus that we’ll make contact with the townships about their feelings about dissolving the district,” City Attorney Steve Lies said. “There is a strong possibility that the city would do so.”
Because the district was established with Wahpeton and the townships, Lies said, there should be an attempt at a joint dissolution.
Vector Control District No. 5 has been inactive since 2009, according to information shared with the county commissioners.
“The city would like to ensure larva-ciding activities continue in the district boundaries as the most effective method of vector control,” Dale wrote. “Current plans are to continue to utilize funding from the city’s Vector Control Enterprise Fund and will be stipulated in the joint powers agreement.”
Wahpeton’s vector control operations are not expected to change in the near future.
McNary was absent from the city meeting.
The Wahpeton City Council has two primary committees, focused on finance and public works. Committee meetings are open to the public and traditionally held at 12 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday and Tuesday of the month. Unlike council meetings, committee meetings are not broadcast.
Council meetings, traditionally held at 5 p.m. on the first and third Monday of the month, are broadcast live on local channel 12. They are rebroadcast at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. the next day.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N., Wahpeton.
