With a 4-0 vote, the Wahpeton Public Works and Safety committee approved recommending a bid for storm drainage improvements at the city tree disposal site.
The recommendation was one of several unanimously decided during a Tuesday, Aug. 13 meeting. At press time Monday, Aug. 19, the Wahpeton City Council was expected to vote on the recommendations.
Comstock Construction, Inc., Wahpeton, entered a bid of $7,958 for the improvements. The figure includes $3,150 for 50 units of 10-inch PVC storm sewer pipe, costing $63 each; $1,300 to install a catch basin provided by the city; $1,208 for eight units of rip rap, costing $151 each; $1,200 for one connection to a 42-inch RCP pipe; and $1,100 for the revival and resetting of a storm sewer apron.
The project will be funded by a storm sewer maintenance fund in Wahpeton’s general fund budget. Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski and Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn said the estimate came in well under expectations.
An additional bid, totaling $11,400, was made by M&M Contractors, LLC, of Breckenridge, Minnesota. The figure includes $2,650 for the connection to the 42-inch RCP pipe and $2,600 to install the catch basin.
The city of Wahpeton sought but never received bids from Ehlert Excavating, Breckenridge, and Heitkamp Construction, Wahpeton.
With a 4-0 vote, the committee is recommending the Wahpeton City Council approve a $41,570.60 bid for water and sanitary sewer improvements on Wheatland Road.
The bid was made by Agassiz Underground, Inc., Fargo, North Dakota. It includes $9,647 for 220 units of 8-inch PVC sewer pipe, cut between 6-9 feet, as well as $8,010 for 200 units of 6-inch C900 PVC pipe water main.
Once again, the recommended bid came in below expectations. Interstate Engineering, Wahpeton, estimated the project would be bid for $49,040. Sellin Brothers, Inc., Hawley, Minnesota, bid $59,998. Dakota Underground Co., Fargo, bid $58,240. KPH, Inc., Fargo, bid $54,340.
The Wheatland Road improvements will allow a building on the Vision Ford Lincoln property, Wahpeton, to be hooked up to city sewer and water. In July, the city council approved an expansion of the tax increment financing district that the dealership presently exists in.
Later in the meeting, the committee voted 4-0 to proceed advertising for bids for the Wheatland Road shared use path. Bids will be accepted beginning Friday, Oct. 11. The project is expected to span approximately a half-mile.
Another 4-0 vote recommended Resolution No. 3728, which would create the Eighth Avenue North assessment district.
Eighth Avenue North’s reconstruction, not expected to occur until 2022 at the earliest, would include a complete reconstruction from 11th Street North to Second Street North. Sewer, storm sewer, water and sidewalks will be included. Because Eighth Avenue North is an urban road, Wahpeton is eligible for the minority commitment of an 80 percent-20 percent funding arrangement.
The district will be bordered by Fourth Avenue North on the south, 11th Street North on the west, 14th Avenue North on the north and Second Street North, then Fourth Street North, on the east.
In other news, a purchase agreement has been signed for Asbury Apartments, 1340 and 1330 12th St. N. in Wahpeton. Sale of the complex is expected to close no later than Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Asbury Apartments, which received attention for its interior and exterior conditions, is being sold by Eusebio Mendoza, 90, Fargo. The new owner’s name is not yet in the public record.
Public works committee meetings are held at 12 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Open to the public, they are held at Wahpeton City Hall and are not broadcast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.