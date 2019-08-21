Four Wahpeton public works employees, including director Dennis Miranowski, will not have their positions revised or eliminated.
A public works restructuring, proposed in April by Mayor Steve Dale, would have eliminated the director position and have created both city engineer and public works operations manager positions. The Wahpeton City Council vote cast Monday, Aug. 19 defeated the proposed restructuring.
With a 7-1 vote, council approved removing a revised organizational chart for city employees while keeping the current organizational chart. Councilman Brett Lambrecht, 3rd Ward, made the motion. Councilman Rory McCann, 1st Ward, was the dissenting vote.
A subsequent 6-2 vote approved removing an unfavorable February evaluation of Miranowski from his personnel file. Dissenting votes were from McCann and Councilwoman-at-large Tiana Bohn. The February evaluation was made by Mayor Dale, Bohn and McCann.
“I, along with all the public works staff, would like to thank the council for their continued support,” Miranowski said following the votes. “In addition, I would like to thank all the kind residents that came to all the meetings and supported staff during this matter. We are forever grateful and are very blessed to have their support.”
Mayor Dale was not present at the council meeting, which was presided by Councilman-at-large Lane Wateland. Dale, unavailable for comment following the votes, requested the restructuring discussion be tabled in his absence.
“I don’t understand why we have to keep leaving 4-5 families in limbo here after five months,” Lambrecht said.
Citing an e-mail sent by the heads of city departments, Lambrecht said he thought leaders reached a conclusion that current operations are working.
“I agree with Mr. Lambrecht on his analysis, to put this to rest,” Councilman-at-large Perry Miller said. “But I agree with the mayor when he talks about looking for efficiencies. I’ve said it before: it’s something we should be doing all the time.”
Miller provided a second for Lambrecht’s motions, which were initially presented as a single two-part motion.
“I do honestly still feel that we have some very capable people in our organization that are doing a great job of delivering service,” Bohn said. “But we just have to make sure that we keep that level up.”
Criteria in Miranowski’s February evaluation was judged on a 1-5 scale. He received several “2” grades, which Lambrecht questioned. Low evaluations are among the factors that could result in a city employee’s termination.
She, McCann and Dale examined the public works director job description, Bohn said. They took note of how Miranowski was recording public works activity, informing the city council and how he handled other duties.
“Overall, you have to look at does this person do this every single day and are they doing this above and beyond what you expect. That gets a 5. Personally, I don’t give out 5s a lot,” Bohn said.
Councilman Don Bajumpaa, 4th Ward, said he did not believe department head evaluations were given in 2018. The last one he recalled were in 2017 and were given by himself, former Wahpeton Councilman-at-large Chris DeVries and former Wahpeton Mayor Meryl Hansey.
“At that point in time, I do not believe a 2 would have been merited in any case,” Bajumpaa said.
Miranowski was the only department head to receive a 2 grade in 2019, Lambrecht said.
The idea of removing an evaluation received some opposition.
“If you remove one, do you just remove them all?” McCann asked.
“That’s not in my motion,” Lambrecht said.
Therese Gast, Wahpeton, was among the 12 residents attending the council meeting. While no residents formally spoke Monday, previous meetings included strong comments supporting Miranowski.
“I think it’s a witch hunt,” Gast said in July.
Wahpeton City Hall will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
City committee meetings are held at 12 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday and Tuesday of the month. Open to the public, they are held at Wahpeton City Hall and are not broadcast.
The next council meeting, which will be broadcast, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 3 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
