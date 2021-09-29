With a 4-0 vote Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Wahpeton Public Works and Safety Committee is recommending the city council approve an agreement with Interstate Engineering for improvements at the site of the planned Homestead Addition development.
There are four sub-projects, Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski said. They include:
• a ditch in a box on 16th Avenue North; “That’s where the roads would be going over the 16th Avenue ditch,” Miranowski said
• a waterline looping that would take place at 14th Avenue North and the 210 Bypass
• a new lift station and a sanitary sewer force main to be hooked up at 16th Avenue
“The one we’re asking for, to move ahead with tonight, is the fourth one, 14th Avenue intersection improvements,” Miranowski said. “That would be at the intersection of 210 and 14th Avenue.”
Necessary for the project is approvals from and coordination with the North Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT), including both the Fargo and Bismarck districts, Miranowski said. The process is lengthy, which is why early action is preferred.
“In subpart No. 4, (under the section) ‘design fee,’ it would be $24,897.18. But then if you move down further, in the sub-consultant totals, there’s a line item for Meadowlark Environment, who does the aquatic resources — that’s wetland — and then you have the Cultural Resources — Beaver Creek Archeology. (Altogether), that’s $6,500.”
What was being asked for Tuesday, Miranowski said, was the cost of the engineering and the two sub-consultants he named, for a total of $31,397.18.
“We’d like to get moving forward with that, so I can get Damon (DeVillers, Interstate Engineering) working on it,” Miranowski said.
Miranowski said that when they would be ready to begin, he would come back for approval of the remaining three sub-projects.
“But they’re all supporting this Homestead Addition project,” 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, the committee chairwoman, said.
Dr. David Woods II, Wahpeton’s 4th Ward councilman, asked about future plans for the 14th Avenue North-210 Bypass intersection. The location may see increased activity with the development of the proposed Wahpeton Recreation Center. A Tuesday, Oct. 26 election is scheduled regarding Ordinance No. 1030, which would increase the local sales and use tax by .75 percent for the purpose of funding the center’s construction, maintenance and operation.
A traffic study has been done, DeVillers said. Possibilities include a signalized intersection or the use of a roundabout. A recommendation from the DOT is pending.
“These costs would be a city cost. In order to get federal money, you have to start applying now for possibly getting it (in the future). There will be a lot of applications put in for grants and federal money,” DeVillers said.
“This is just kind of the first step,” Bohn said.
“When you’re dealing with federal money, it takes a long time,” DeVillers said. “We’ll survey (for all four sub projects) at the same time. We won’t bill for anything until those other projects get approved and go.”
Wahpeton’s next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 at City Hall.
