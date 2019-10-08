The day was wet and chilly, but that did not stop families from enjoying their time at the Bagg Bonanza Farm’s Pumpkin Patch for festivities and pumpkins on Saturday, Oct. 5.
With a $3 entrance price for children, kids were able to participate in indoor activities, barrel train rides and face painting. They were also given a ticket that they could turn in for a pumpkin.
Ultimately, $660 was collected in entrance fees and donated to the Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry, going directly to the Food Backpack Program. Due to the volunteers, donations, and sponsors, 100 percent of proceeds were able to be donated to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry.
Anna Marohl and Jenny Schmitt co-coordinate the event, celebrating its eighth year. Marohl organizes the volunteers and activities while Schmitt organizes planning, gathering ingredients and cooking food for the kitchen.
Marohl’s husband’s grandmother grew up on the Bagg Farm.
“(That’s) why we do this,” she said. “When I had met him and found out the history of the family being a part of this I thought, ‘Okay, we need to do more events for families and kids.’ As a teacher, I feel like we need more families and kids out here.”
Activities were provided by Marohl, Wyndmere Believers 4-H Club of Richland County and PiKadilly Face Painting.
The 4-H club has typically brought in a petting zoo in the previous years. However, due to low numbers of animals, they instead designed “Minute to Win It” games. The 4-H kids supplied many fun games to choose from, including: Clover Scramble, where kids had to piece together the 4-H four-leaf clover; Marshmallow Shoot, where kids catapulted marshmallows into buckets; and Yank Me, where kids had to stack cup-paper-cup then pull the paper hoping for the cups to stack with on another.
Marohl supplied Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) activities from her classroom. Games were Halloween-themed challenges such as building a bridge for spiders to cross, building a gate to hold pumpkin candies, constructing a catapult to launch miniature pumpkins and launching marshmallows at targets.
A favorite game was the Cupcake Walk. Kids walked around a circle stepping from one number to the next until the music stopped and Gina Quamme, 4-H club member and volunteer, called out numbers for kids to grab cupcakes.
Due to the weather, the pumpkin patch was underwater and so the pumpkins were laid in front of the farm. Diesel students from North Dakota State College of Science volunteered their time to help pick the pumpkins earlier that week. Students also helped with outdoor needs such as directing vehicles for parking on Saturday.
Pumpkins were grown and donated by Doug and Linda Kurac.
“They always do a phenomenal job,” Marohl said.
This event was made possible by volunteers, donors, and sponsors. They include the Wahpeton Fire Department, Red River Communications, SunGold Foods, RowCrop Solutions, Channel, DuPont Pioneer, Bagg Bonanza Farm, Doug and Linda Kuruc, PiKadilly Face Painting, Wyndmere 4-H Club, and the NDSCS diesel students.
The Bagg Bonanza Farm is North Dakota’s only restored bonanza farm. The farm was designated in 2005 as a National Historic Landmark. The farm invites guests to come visit and take a tour, learning about bonanza farm life and past generations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.