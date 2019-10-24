Purchase of repeater approved for bus communication

Breckenridge School Board met to discuss school updates on Monday, Oct. 21.
The school board went forward with purchasing a repeater to increase the distance that bus radios can communicate with other radios.
This decision came after an issue was brought up about buses being unable to reach other buses or the school if they were a significant distance away.
Previously, for buses to communicate, someone would transmit a message to a bus driver’s radio within capable distance to relay the original message to another bus driver’s radio further away, thus communicating through a middleman.
Upon discussion with a sales representative from Minn-Kota Communications, it was determined that the school would be able to purchase a 50-watt repeater rather than a 110-watt repeater. This reduces the cost from nearly $11,000 to just approximately $5,000.
If the 50-watt repeater does not reach far enough coverage for the school’s needs, they have the option to upgrade to a 110-watt in the future.
Repeaters are powerful radios located at fixed locations. Using a repeater allows radios to take advantage of the greater power to extend the range of communication over wide areas. A repeater would be in place of the middleman radio system currently in place, thus creating a more efficient and direct system.
In other news, Breckenridge Superintendent Diane Cordes reported to the board about turn out of National School Lunch Week at the elementary school.
“Stephanie and the group in the kitchen at the elementary did a wonderful job celebrating with students and allowed students to invite throughout the week parents, guardians, friends or someone to each lunch with them. We had a wonderful turnout. Over 180 guests turned out. Everybody loved our school lunches,” Cordes said.
Food Service Director Stephanie Beyer created a report on the food service program in September 2019. Part of that report determined the percentage of students participating in the hot lunch program, with an average daily attendance of 94 percent:
• Grade 9 — 80 percent
• Grade 10 — 75 percent
• Grade 11 — 75 percent
• Grade 12 — 24 percent
Vice-Chairman Steve Arnhalt asked if those percentages were concerning.
Feedback was that many students bring their lunch or have lunch brought in by parents and friends, seniors are allowed to leave school for lunch, and some students do not care to wait in line for food.
The board passed a resolution to support an application to the Minnesota State High School League Foundation to requesting funding. This funding would be used to benefit those students who may be at the disadvantage of participating in activities due to financial constraints.
The next school board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.
