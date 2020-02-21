Wilkin County’s Someplace Safe crisis center held its eighth annual Purple Power fundraiser at St. Mary’s School Thursday, Feb. 20. in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“This year was one of our best years, if not the best year,” Someplace Safe’s Director of Development and Communication Ashley Zach said the day after. “There were about 230-240 people in attendance and our sellout was at 225. Last year we raised about $22,000 and this year we likely exceeded that.”
Ladies came dressed in purple with purses packed to enjoy a buffet bistro-style meal provided by Hills 210, a popcorn bar Heartland Insurance, coffee bar by Dakota Coffee Co., dessert table, and cash bar beverages from the Wilkin.
Guests sipped on their beverages as they shopped around and bid on designer handbags – Kate Spade, Coach, Guess, Michael Kors – gift certificates, jewelry, wine and more.
“Purple Power is a lot of fun and as you know we feature two things at Purple Power,” Zach said. “One is the color purple to commemorate domestic violence awareness. The majority of clients are victimized by domestic violence so that’s why we wear purple throughout this event.”
Depending on the year, Someplace Safe serves 100-200 clients. The organization is currently serving 93 clients with only six months into their fiscal year, making it a heavier than average year, Zach said.
“The other thing we are known for is we have a ton of purses at our event,” Zach said. “The reason we do that is because there are many, many women in our community that flee unsafe situations and all they have is the clothing on their back and a purse. So that purse can become a lifesaver for them.”
“I have just two things to say, wow and thank you,” Someplace Safe Crime Victim Advocate Trista Hodges told the guests. “It is an honor to be here tonight and seeing all of you here at our sold-out event is truly incredible so I want to thank each one of you for coming.”
The purse scavenger hunt began just shortly after 7 p.m. when ladies hunted through their purses for unique items called out by emcee Robbie Daniels of 107.9 The Fox.
“I am totally honored to be a part of this event,” Daniels said. “This is my third year as the emcee for this great and wonderful event. I can’t tell you how truly thankful I am to each and every one of you for coming here and having some fun with just the girls.”
Someplace Safe additionally held a dollar raffle for home decor, Kate Spade handbags and Vikings and Packers-themed toolboxes.
The winners of the raffle board were Brittany Finnie for the prize of “raking in the cash” which had a variety of scratch-off lottery tickets attached to a leaf rake, Hope Karlgaard won a basket of 12 bottles of wine, wine glasses and chocolate, and Arianna Appell won the grand prize booze cart that came with an assortment of alcohol, ice fishing pole, camping chair, and beverage holders among other items.
“It was a fantastic event. It was so great to see so many returning guests and welcome news people,” Zach said. “I just want to thank the community, our volunteers and sponsors for helping us put on this great event.”
All proceeds and donations from the event will go to support Someplace Safe and the victims they serve. If you or someone you know needs help, more information can be found at https://www.someplacesafe.info/.
