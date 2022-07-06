ST. CLOUD, Minn. — We are excited to announce that starting Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, Woodcraft Industries, a Quanex Company, will be known as Quanex Custom Components going forward. This is a minor name change but a big step to unifying and simplifying our brands under the Quanex name while delivering more to our partners like you.
As you may know, Woodcraft and its subsidiaries have been part of the Quanex family since 2015. So why change now? First, Quanex Custom Components goes beyond creating items out of wood. The new name reflects our ongoing growth into other materials and areas of focus. Second, the name further unifies the brands to operate as one entity. Finally, it builds on the name and strength of Quanex and its dedication to bring more to the building industry.
Our being called Quanex Custom Components will not change your day-to-day interactions with us. Our product quality and service will continue to be industry-leading and just what you expect from a service-driven company. Nothing has changed as far as mailing, billing and ship to addresses, payments, banking relationships, Federal ID numbers or credit worthiness. We are still the same company and locations you have always dealt with but now we are unified under one name,
This move reflects our mindset to work together to make an even greater impact on our communities, the world and each other. We are A Part of Something Bigger, and we look forward to doing big things with you.
