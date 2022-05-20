Numerous participants in and supporters of Bethel Lutheran Church's tradition of providing quilts for graduates gathered Thursday at the Wahpeton church for the annual blessing. From left, Amy Erdmann, Marilyn Anderson, Pastor Tom Peterson, Harriet Bjorke, Ione Muralt, Donna Hermes and Sharon Kotnour.
Eighteen young parishioners of Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton, are expected to be among the Twin Towns Area’s collective class of 2022. In anticipation of the high school graduations, Wahpeton-Breckenridge’s “seamstress sorority” did what comes naturally.
Thirteen women from Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and the surrounding community, as well as their supporters including Pastor Tom Peterson, gathered at Bethel Lutheran for the traditional blessing of the quilts. Each year, the nondenominational quilting group creates items for needy individuals and young adults graduating from area high schools.
“Just recently I read, and was reminded of, that every child is a child of God,” said Sonja Christensen, Wahpeton, who led this year’s prayer over the quilts. “(They are) put before us to love, guide, support and cherish. What an honor it is to be given this opportunity. Today we think especially of those 18 very special children of God.”
Bethel Lutheran parishioners who are scheduled to receive graduation quilts include Quinn Bassingthwaite, Caiden Bernard, Caleb Beto, Lauren Beyer, Kilee Bladow, Taylor Bollinger, Jackson Burchill, Drew Goltz, Noah Hagelstrom, Mark Homes, Mason Medenwaldt, Margo Mumm, Tyler Peterson, Caitlyn Pithey, LilyBeth Townsend, Tori Uhlich, Chase Wickoren and Nathan Worrel.
“Heavenly Father, as we touch these quilts, help us to remember these graduates and the love that goes into making these quilts. We remember there was a day when their parents and guardians held them in their arms and rocked them to sleep. They were cuddled, kept warm, safe and comforted,” Christensen said.
All of the quilters and their guests shared the prayer that the new quilts be a reminder to the graduates of love from both God and the Twin Towns Area community.
“May these quilts help them remember that they are not alone. You are always with them,” Christensen said.
The annual draping of Bethel Lutheran Church’s youth in the high school graduation quilts is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday, May 22. Wahpeton High School will hold its graduation at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 29, followed by Breckenridge High School at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.
