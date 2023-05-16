Carl Glander receives his Quilt of Valor from Sue Hendrickson, left, and Deb Mitskog, right. The event took place in the preserved schoolhouse on the grounds of the Richland County Historical Museum. The Glander family all attended school in that building until its closure.
Carl and Paul Glander, brothers and U.S. Navy veterans, received their Quilts of Valor in a family-filled ceremony Saturday, May 13. The event took place in the preserved schoolhouse on the grounds of the Richland County Historical Museum in Wahpeton.
The Glander family attended school in that very building, Kristie Berg said. Local Quilts of Valor members participating in the ceremony included Berg, Ginny Buck, Deb Mitskog, Sue Hendrickson and Cindy Selstedt.
“We are members of the Red River Quilters Quilts of Valor group,” Selstedt said. “Today, as grateful Americans, we are here to honor our veterans, Paul and Carl Glander with a Quilt of Valor. This quilt says ‘Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.’”
The Quilts of Valor Foundation, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, came following Catherine Roberts’ desire to provide comfort and healing to service members and veterans.
As is tradition, the history of the Glander brothers’ military service was shared before each received his Quilt of Valor.
Carl Glander, a Vietnam War veteran, served America in the U.S. Navy from 1961-64. He enlisted in 1961, being stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base and spending 20 weeks in engineman school in engineering. Carl’s primary location was in Treasure Island, San Francisco. He was an engineman aboard the USS Rehoboth AGS-50 ship.
“When Carl was on the USS Rehoboth in the Pacific Ocean, he had the opportunity to see places and he thanked the Navy for that opportunity,” Berg said. “He is very proud of his service.”
Discharged with the rank of E-4, Carl Glander belongs to the American Legion. He and his wife Diane have four children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Paul Glander is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the Vietnam and Gulf War. He enlisted in the Navy in 1965, serving his basic training at Great Lakes Navy Base. Paul was in communications for his Navy career, with his service from 1965-69.
“He was stationed on the USS Belmont for his duration, seeing islands, countries and continents like Africa, the Philippines, Okinawa, Greece, Ghana, Mozambique and Brazil,” Buck said. “The only continent he never saw was Australia.”
Paul Glander has received the National Defense Service Ribbon, Air Force Training Ribbon, 6 Devices of AR-ARF Medical Service Medal, AF LGV Services-5 Devices Award and the ADF Presidential Medal.
Not only did Carl and Paul Glander serve their country, their sister Betty also served at the same time. Betty Glander was recognized by her family with a quilt made by brother Phil. After the ceremony, Phil and Candy Glander presented their sister with the quilt of service.
Saturday was remembered as a proud and patriotic day in the Southern Red River Valley.