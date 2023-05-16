Carl and Paul Glander, brothers and U.S. Navy veterans, received their Quilts of Valor in a family-filled ceremony Saturday, May 13. The event took place in the preserved schoolhouse on the grounds of the Richland County Historical Museum in Wahpeton.

The Glander family attended school in that very building, Kristie Berg said. Local Quilts of Valor members participating in the ceremony included Berg, Ginny Buck, Deb Mitskog, Sue Hendrickson and Cindy Selstedt.



