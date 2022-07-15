Three U.S. military veterans received their Quilts of Valor in a Wednesday, July 13 ceremony at the Benedictine Living Community in Wahpeton.
Don Berg, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1952, Percy Boesen, who served in the U.S. Army from 1954-55, and Alfred Carlson, who served in the U.S. Army from 1953-55, were honored by family members, neighbors, Benedictine Living Community staff and a trio of volunteers from the local Quilts of Valor group: Deb Mitskog, Ginny Buck and Kristie Berg.
“A Quilt of Valor is an award to service members and veterans who have been touched by war,” Mitskog said. “This quilt says, ‘Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.’”
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, the Quilts of Valor Foundation arose from Catherine Roberts, who sought to provide comfort and healing to service members and veterans.
“Your service to our country is honored and this quilt is an expression of gratitude meant to thank you for the sacrifice you made on behalf of the American people and your knowledge that freedom is never free. We honor your for leaving all you hold dear to serve, whether in times of crisis or in times of peace,” Mitskog said.
Family members took part in the Quilt of Valor ceremony. Berg received his quilt from son Marty, while daughter Marci and the extended family watched the event. Boesen received his quilt from son Barrett while his extended family watched the presentation. Carlson received his quilt from son Russ and a grandson who works at the Benedictine Living Community, Corbin Cornelius, while his extended family observed the honor.
Mitskog shared the history of each recipient.
“Don served in the Navy from 1944-1952,” Mitskog said about Berg. “His basic training was at Fort Snelling in Minnesota. After training, he served on the USS Braxton, which conducted amphibious exercises in the South Pacific, Pearl Harbor and the Philippines including Manilla. The wartime conditions were observed from the USS Braxton. He was a 3rd Class storekeeper and worked communications on the ship.”
Berg previously received the Pacific Zone and Atlantic Zone medals for his service. A lifetime member of the American Legion in Oakes, North Dakota, he remembers the names of those he served with. After his honorable discharge, Berg was a teacher and coach.
“Percy served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1955, during the Korean War,” Mitskog said about Boesen. “His basic training was at Fort Riley, located in north central Kansas. Percy was trained for mapping the damage of roads and bridges outside of Seoul, South Korea. He was also stationed near Tokyo, Japan, and honorable discharged as a corporal in September 1955.”
Boesen’s memories of his service include living in compound tents and days including the 1st Call, clean up, breakfast, work and mail call. Boesen was drafted in 1953 at age 23, turning 24 the next day. During his war experience, Boesen was asked by his sergeant to go bowling in Seoul — and ended up having a great time. A member of the Wahpeton American Legion, Boesen has four sons and farmed, was a trucker and was a bartender.
“Alfred Carlson served in the Army during the years of 1953-1955,” Mitskog said. “He had his basic training at Camp Chaffee in western Arkansas. He was then transferred to Fort Carlson located near Colorado Springs, Colorado. Alfred belonged to the 97th Field Artillery Battalion, a unit of the U.S. Army in World Wars I and II. Alfred was a Battery Commander driver, did dishes and moved guns, but never shot one.”
Married when he was drafted, Carlson had a young bride who stayed with his family while he was gone. Right before he was supposed to be sent overseas, he received the news that his father had passed away. Alfred was given emergency leave to return home and care for his disabled mother as well as be with his wife. A member of the American Legion in Wheaton, Minnesota, Carlson received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Quilts of Valor presented Wednesday have three layers.
“The top layer represents the community and individuals brother together to piece it,” Mitskog said. “The batting layer represents warmth, comfort, peace and heal thing. The backing represents strength and supports all the layers. The quilt label is completed with your name and date awarded, the person who pieced together the top and the person who quilted the layers together. May your Quilt of Valor be a healing and a comfort to you for your service and sacrifice.”
