Five U.S. military veterans from the Vietnam War era received their Quilts of Valor Friday, Nov. 11 in Wahpeton. The veterans also received commemorative pins exclusive to all who served during the Vietnam War era.
The honored veterans’ stories are as follows:
Paul Dimmer entered the U.S. Air Force in 1968. He went through basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. From there, he served in Vietnam, where his primary duty location was the air base in Saigon. While there, Dimmer was the chief crewman for jet engine fighters. It was considered an important job, making sure that fighters were ready for their missions.
“Paul also took it upon himself to go to school on his own to be certified on all things of and on the plane except for flying it,” Buck said. “He was only one of two or so who accomplished this certification.”
Discharged in 1972 as an Air Force Sergeant, Dimmer said he is very proud of the experience and having done his duty. He received his quilt from his wife, Kathy.
Larry Berndt entered the U.S. Army in 1969. He went through basic training at Fort Lewis, Washington, before continuing his training in Kansas. Trained as a radio operator, Berndt arrived in Vietnam at Bien Hoa. He was struck by the region’s heat and humidity, conditions which never let up during his time there.
“It was unbelievable. I had never ever experienced anything like that,” Berndt said.
Berndt’s Vietnam experience included serving in a combat engineering division as a radio operator and clearing the jungle.
“We cleared the jungle so we could built combat bases for the infantry and the air (cavalry),” Berndt said. “We were usually the first out, building the bases and than moving from there to another location.”
Discharged in 1972, Berndt is a member of the American Legion and VFW. He received his quilt from his wife, Cheryl.
Bernard “Ben” Scheuring entered the U.S. Army in 1968. After basic training at Fort Lewis, Scheuring was stationed in Korea. His primary duty location was the DMZ and surrounding area.
“His main duty was as a member of the light weapons infantry division,” Buck said. “At one point along the North Korea-South Korea border, Ben said, there was a line dividing the countries that went through buildings and other areas. You had to be sure not to cross that line. You would be arrested, or face possibly worse than that.”
While Scheuring did have orders to go to Vietnam, they were changed two days prior to his departure. He received his quilt from his wife, Janice.
“Thank you, guys, this is great,” Scheuring said.
Steve Hoaby entered the U.S. Army in 1973. His training included time at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Hoaby had intended to serve as a paratrooper, but because the group was divided, he did not get that position.
“He was sent to Germany in the Mainz area, west of Frankfurt, where he drove an armored personnel carrier, moving troops to many areas and also transporting commanders and other important service members needing transportation,” Buck said.
Hoaby’s experience in Germany included receiving a German drivers license despite not knowing the language, taking up bowling and becoming good at the sport and learning snow skiing to rescue people in trouble on the slopes.
“Steve’s rank at discharge was as a Sergeant E-5. He returned to Lisbon, where he entered the National Guard for one year,” Buck said.
Hoaby received his quilt from his wife, Kathy.
Concluding the ceremony was Bruce Larson, who entered the U.S. Army in 1968. After basic training at Fort Lewis, he was stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany, at approximately the center of the country. Larson’s overseas experience included extensive pistol training and competition.
“That’s all we did, shooting 2,000 rounds a day,” Larson said.
While Larson could have gone on as a pistol competitor, he was ultimately called back to his duty station. He was discharged in 1971 as a sergeant. Larson received his quilt from his wife.