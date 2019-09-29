Quit while you’re ahead

Working with your horse, one of the most difficult things to accomplish is to decide when enough is enough. Everyone has different training goals, but how much is too much and how much is not enough? It’s difficult to put a time limit on a training/riding session, but if you push too much, all the progress you have made could be lost in a second. So, what are you to do?
There are many horses who show so much potential while working that it’s hard not to push them, to see how much you can achieve in a session. It’s all going so well, right?
Unfortunately, these “superstars” are also the ones most likely to break down suddenly. Most workouts start out well. Movements and exercises going good, but then things start to quickly unravel. The horse starts to become tense, rushing the exercises and then pushing on the bit. Sometimes, you can reset the workout session by just stopping and letting the horse rest. After asking the horse to just walk and stretch we ask the horse to get back to work, unfortunately, the horse sometimes has other plans in place. Unfortunately, sometimes the horse has another melt down and we are most definitely done for the day.
Such frustration and setback, when the future looked so bright. So, what can you do? Go back to the basics, do what you know and most of all remember, “More isn’t always better!”
It’s very easy to fall into the trap of thinking, ”Wow if I’ve accomplished so much in a short time, what would it hurt if we just tried a little more?”
It can be difficult enough to just schedule a training session with your horse, so to want to cram as much in a lesson as you can is quite normal. However, it is not the best use of your time. Things seem to be going well, so we continue the lesson, then, little outbursts begin and escalate downhill quickly.
Try and limit your training sessions to being condensed, but more effective. Your warm-up is one of the best ways to get your flow and your bearings with your horse. Do stretching, long trotting, walking and bending. As the warm-up ends build into your workout. Pick one task, one simple task, and complete it. Don’t tire yourself or your horse out. Muscle fatigue is real and not only do you feel fatigue, but your horse does as well. Your horse’s muscles are being stressed and if you push him to the point of soreness or pain the workout will make a negative turn.
We can only run so far before we tire, become grumpy or start to hurt. Don’t let you horse get to that point. If allowed to get to the grumpy and tired spot it is so much harder to get back from there.
In addition to watching out for muscle fatigue, mental fatigue is also something to be aware of. A pattern, a drill or skill set is only good if it’s done correctly without much stress. These drills work because of muscle memory developing, not because of fatigue. If you and or the horse becomes sore, that exercise will become unpleasant and no positive will come from the session.
The trick, is getting to the point where the horse is doing something right and then just STOP. When things are going well, don’t try for “just one more.” Be satisfied that one was good enough. You can build on that success the next time you ride.
To help with time management, set your watch or phone. Set it for 15-, 20- and 30-minute alarms. Obey those alarms and quit when it sounds. You always have tomorrow! Don’t keep pushing, be happy with a little progress and then STOP.
By limiting your workouts to just 20 to 30 minutes you can accomplish more in your training methods than you ever thought possible. Happy Trails!
