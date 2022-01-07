Radon a deadly but preventable reality in MN homes

A deadly and subtle radioactive gas may sound like the stuff of nightmares, but it is an all too common reality for Minnesota homeowners.
Forty percent of homes in the state have elevated levels of radon, a colorless, odorless gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils. The gas seeps into homes through cracks, pores or exposed soil, and once inside, it becomes trapped, breaking down further, Daily News previously reported.
Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers, even above second-hand smoke, and it is responsible for 21,000 deaths across the country each year. That’s more deaths caused by radon than drunk driving per year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) established January as Radon Action Month to increase awareness and urge everyone to test their home for radon.
“Unfortunately, many people are still exposed to high levels of radioactive radon without being aware of it and this puts them at increased risk for lung cancer,” said Dan Tranter, supervisor of the MDH Indoor Air Program. “We’ve heard a lot of common misunderstandings that discourage people from testing their home for radon.”
Radon does not discriminate by the age, architecture or sturdiness of a home. It can exist in brand new homes, old homes, drafty homes, insulated homes and homes with and without basements, according to the EPA.
The average radon level in Minnesota homes is 4.5 pCi/L. Nationally, the average radon level is 1.3 pCi/L. No level of radon exposure is considered safe, but the World Health Organization sets the recommended radon level for homes at 2.7 pCi/L.
Despite its insidious effects, homes do not come equipped with a way to continually test for elevated radon levels like a smoke or carbon monoxide detector. Homeowners must instead test for the gas every two to five years. Still, only 1-2 percent of Minnesota homes are tested annually, according to MDH.
In Wilkin County, around 12 properties were tested for radon per year between 2010-2020. Of those, 47.1 percent tested over 4 pCi/L, according to MDH.
If elevated levels of radon are found in the home, individuals should seek the help of a radon mitigation professional. Steps like increasing air flow by opening windows, sealing cracks in floors and walls and covering earth floor in crawl spaces with a high-density plastic sheet can help reduce radon levels.
Wilkin County, Minnesota, Public Health has radon test kits available for pick up. The kits are free, but there is a fee to send them in to be tested, according to Public Health.
“Tests should be done in the lowest level of the home that is frequently occupied. Test devices are usually placed in the home for two to five days. The best time to test is during the heating season, but testing can be done year-round,” MDH stated.
More information about radon in Minnesota is available on the MDH website at Radon in Homes or by calling the MDH Indoor Air Unit at 651-201-4601 or 1-800-798-9050.
