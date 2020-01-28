Just over nine months until the national elections, North Dakota’s U.S. House of Representatives race is taking shape.
Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., said he has filed for re-election with the Federal Election Commission. A formal announcement is expected within the next few weeks.
“I’m confident that the work we have done for the state of North Dakota in my first term in the House speaks for itself and that I will be returning to Washington in 2021,” Armstrong said.
Zach Raknerud, Minot, North Dakota, is challenging Armstrong as a Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate. Raknerud, 26, said he is running against Armstrong, 43, because both Republicans and Democrats in Congress are not representing the needs of everyday citizens.
“The American people are struggling right now,” Raknerud said. “At the same time, we’re being told by President Trump and Congressman Armstrong that we have a booming economy. The reality is that it’s not reality.”
Raknerud is running on a platform which includes supporting a Medicare expansion to cover all Americans.
“Today, Medicare is funded through a 3 percent payroll tax split (as) 1.5 percent between employer and employee,” Raknerud stated on his website. “In order to expand coverage to the American people, the Medicare tax would increase to an estimated 8 percent, split 4 percent between employer and employee.”
That contribution to Medicare would pay for any healthcare needs for all Americans, according to Raknerud.
Armstrong’s platform, according to his website, calls for fixing healthcare by sending decision-making back to the states.
“Laws like the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, implemented a top down, one-size-fits-all approach to healthcare and coupled it with crippling regulations on both healthcare providers and insurers,” Armstrong stated.
According to a study of healthcare markets cited on Armstrong’s site, premiums more than doubled between 2013-2017.
Both Armstrong and Raknerud ran for office in 2018. Raknerud was defeated in a race for North Dakota District 5 Representative. Armstrong’s successful House race resulted in North Dakota having its first all-Republican congressional delegation since 1959.
Incumbent Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., was joined by freshman Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. Neither senator is up for re-election in 2020. Rep. Armstrong was elected to Cramer’s former seat in the House.
North Dakota’s leadership may be largely Republican, Raknerud said, but its citizens’ values are considerably more blended.
“If North Dakotans are given the option, they’re going to put the priorities of working people first,” Raknerud said. “That’s the beauty of our democratic process. People resident the fact that I’ve got working families as my first priority.”
Raknerud grew up in Northwood, North Dakota and graduated from the University of North Dakota. He works as an executive team leader at Target, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
“Right now, I am employed full time and I do have to stick around Minot,” Raknerud said. “I am planning to be part of the district conventions, whether traveling to them or appearing through Skype.”
Armstrong was chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party when he announced his House candidacy in February 2018. He had also served in the North Dakota State Senate, as vice president of his family’s oil business, Armstrong Corporation, and as a partner in the law firm of Reichert Armstrong.
Armstrong, originally from Dickinson, North Dakota, said he has not met Raknerud but looks forward to seeing him on the campaign trail.
“I welcome Mr. Raknerud to the race,” Armstrong said.
The North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League will hold its state convention March 19-22 in Minot. The North Dakota Republican Party will hold its convention March 27-29 in Bismarck.
With elections approaching, look to Daily News for updated coverage of campaigns, candidates and items under consideration in North Dakota, Minnesota and across America.
