Rasanen-Fryar promoted to assistant managing editor

Colton Rasanen-Fryar

 Daily News staff

“I am pleased to announce the promotion of Colton Rasanen-Fryar to assistant managing editor of the Daily News,” Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “His initiative and drive continues to impress both Carrie and I. I look forward to watching Colton grow with our company.”

Rasanen-Fryar joined Daily News in April 2022 after graduating from Western Washington University, where he worked as a reporter and managing editor for the student newspaper.



Tags