Rasanen-Fryar promoted to assistant managing editor

“I am pleased to announce the promotion of Colton Rasanen-Fryar to assistant managing editor of the Daily News,” Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “His initiative and drive continues to impress both Carrie and I. I look forward to watching Colton grow with our company.”
Rasanen-Fryar joined Daily News in April 2022 after graduating from Western Washington University, where he worked as a reporter and managing editor for the student newspaper.
In his new position, Rasanen-Fryar will assist Managing Editor Carrie McDermott in leading the newsroom and continue to cover the Wilkin County beat for Daily News.
“Since he started with us, Colton has jumped right in to assist with page layout and share story ideas. He has an enthusiasm and energy that is appreciated in our newsroom,” McDermott said. “Working as a reporter at a community newspaper means wearing many hats, and Colton is doing a great job juggling all the responsibilities handed to him. He offers useful suggestions and initiatives that will be beneficial to not only our newsroom, but also to our readers. I look forward to his future contributions to our award-winning newspaper.”
“I’m happy to keep serving the community we represent in new and exciting ways,” Assistant Managing Editor Colton Rasanen-Fryar said. “I want to recognize the killer work our Managing Editor Carrie McDermott has done over the years for the Daily News and continue to support her to lead our newsroom into continued excellence.”
“While I will continue to serve as the Wilkin County reporter, my duties have evolved and so must my coverage,” Rasanen-Fryar said. “Please bear with me as I learn what works best for our newsroom and always feel free to reach out to me at coltonrf@wahpetondailynews.com, I’d love to hear from you!”