RDO Breckenridge holds first Day of Play

RDO Equipment Co. in Breckenridge, Minnesota, picked a perfect day for their first ever Day of Play. The John Deere green reflected bright in the sunshine. According to store manager Ross Pietruszewski, other stores have been doing the Day of Play for a few years.
The Day of Play took place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Pietruszewski reported that it was a “good turnout, good event,” as parents and kids were lined up for the event promptly at 10 a.m.
The team wanted to bring the fun-filled event to Breckenridge and the surrounding communities to cultivate relationships and give people a close-up look at the agriculture equipment.
During the event, kids had an opportunity to ride in a big John Deere tractor and in a barrel-train as it raced through the gravel parking lot.
Pietruszewski had heard from other stores about family-favorite activities for their Days of Play. The team jumped at the opportunity after knowing team members have strong ties to the community.
Pietruszewski himself has worked for RDO Equipment Co. for more than 23 years.
Pietruszewski remembered John Deere starting their Day of Play for dealerships in the past when wanting to partner with toy companies and give back to the community.
“RDO Equipment Co. Team members loved this idea from the beginning as it reflects our values of connecting with the community and farmers in surrounding communities,” Pietruszewski said.
Activities at the Day of Play included sandboxes filled with corn, a gravel area for kids to drive trikes and battery-powered mini-equipment, to sit in a John Deere combine, take a ride on the barrel-train and John Deere tractor driven by RDO employees.
Kids were busy running from the combine to the barrel-train to the tractor rides.
The Breckenridge RDO had attempted to hold a Day of Play in the past, but had to cancel for health and safety reasons due to COVID.
Pietruszewski hopes the event will help get customers in and keep growing in business. The past year has been a busy growing season with the parts, sales and service departments all working together to keep farmers moving forward. They strive to help through any unforeseen challenges.
Service Office Manager Dan Wiertzema helped kids in and out of tractors as they lined up and awaited rides. Wiertzema said he has been with the company for 20 years. "It's a great place to be, to work, great benefits, they've been really good to me," Wiertzema said.
“All of us at the store have strong connections to the agricultural community, and we take pride in finding new ways to support farmers during the planting, growing and harvest seasons,” Pietruszewski said.