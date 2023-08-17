RDO Breckenridge holds first Day of Play

RDO Equipment Co. in Breckenridge, Minnesota, picked a perfect day for their first ever Day of Play. The John Deere green reflected bright in the sunshine. According to store manager Ross Pietruszewski, other stores have been doing the Day of Play for a few years.

RDO Equipment Co. hosted their Day of Play at their Breckenridge, Minn. store. Kids drove on John Deere trikes and battery-operated mini-gators.  

The Day of Play took place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Pietruszewski reported that it was a “good turnout, good event,” as parents and kids were lined up for the event promptly at 10 a.m.

RDO employee Seth Schreiber drove the John Deere lawn mower with the barrel-train for kids of all ages. 
Girls from Wahpeton attending the RDO Equipment Co. Day of Play were excited to sit in the cab of a John Deere combine. Pictured from left, Emily Schanilec, 7, Annie Isom, 8, and Avery Schanilec, 9. 
During the Day of Play event, kids had the chance to drive motorized gators, with giant smiles on their faces. 
RDO Equipment Co. employees served hot dogs and beans with chips and cookies for lunch. Pictured are employees Pat Griffin and Connie Solien. 
Kids raced around the gravel lot and jumped from the motorized mini-gators to the barrel-train to rides in the John Deere tractor. 
Levi Barthel, 6, took a ride in the giant John Deere tractor. 


