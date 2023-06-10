As we near the midpoint of Pride Month, I find myself looking for ways to celebrate — at home, of course. My absolutely genius solution is reading. While a bit more boring than a parade or other festivities, the act of consuming LGBTQ+ literature makes me feel closer to the community. Whether they’re written by LGBTQ+ authors or revolve around our community’s boundless stories, the immense joy they foster is palpable.
This selection is just a sliver of the fantastic LGBTQ+ literature in the world. If I missed one of your favorite books, I’d love to hear about it. I’m always open to reading recommendations.
Poetry
“Nepantla: An Anthology for Queer Poets of Color” edited by Christopher Soto
This anthology makes me shiver each time I reread it. From the bone-chilling sadness in Paul Tran’s “Elegy with my Mother’s Lipstick” to the slick diction in Franny Choi’s “thirst”, I find something new to cling to each time. The benefit of an anthology like this is the immense introduction to more than 100 queer poets of color. I bought this book a couple of years ago and since then, I’ve bought countless other poetic collections from these featured poets.
“Queer Nature: A Poetry Anthology” edited by Michael Walsh
Obviously I have a preference for recommending anthologies. However, bear with me. Similar to the previous selection, this anthology introduced me to another 200 queer poets. This anthology focuses on nature as these poets perceive it. I’ve yet to go through this book more than once, but I know it will happen at some point.
Historical fiction
“My Government Means to Kill Me” by Rasheed Newsom
In this novel that mixes fiction and nonfiction, we follow the life of a young Black gay boy living in New York during the AIDS epidemic. As a reader with a short attention span, I tend to stray from historical books of any kind. However, the way that the author melds history with the story of this character he’s created is impressive. I don’t think I’ve read something so entrancing yet informative — ever.
“The Gifts of the Body” by Rebecca Brown
This one is a must read for anyone looking towards LGBTQ+ history. Here we follow a home-care worker as she assists people with AIDS. While AIDS doesn’t only affect LGBTQ+ people, it’s so important to understand the effects of something so intertwined with our history. This is a book you only read once and it sticks with you forever. While my copy collects dust on the shelf, I still periodically think of the impact it had on me.
Fantasy novels
“The Rise of Kyoshi” and “The Shadow of Kyoshi” by F.C. Yee with Michael Dante DiMartino
It would be impossible to talk about LGBTQ+ literature without mentioning something within the fantasy genre. This duology takes the world from “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “The Legend of Korra” and expands upon it. We’re transported centuries into the past from what’s been known to read about the Avatar Kyoshi. This coming of age novel explores this all-powerful person as she comes into her own power. Throw in the most heartwarming sapphic relationship and constant hair-raising action and this duology finds its way onto a list of recommendations.
For the table
“Legends of Drag: Queens of a Certain Age” by Harry James Hanson and Devin Antheus
There isn’t much to say about this book other than you should pick it up. With communities represented across the nation, anyone can find one of their hometown pillars of the drag community. It also creates a fun little game for me; I mark off each page if I’ve met the drag queen or seen them perform. I hope to one day have the entire book filled with these check marks. Also, thanks to Richland County reporter Frank Stanko for putting this book in our office holiday party gift exchange.
I am an editor, reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.