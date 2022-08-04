Ready for round two?
Breckenridge Drug is one of the 15 businesses participating in this month's festivities. Kayla Lebon (left) and Addie Onchuck (right) drink the best wine they had so far and eat charcuterie out of a cup at Breckenridge Drug on Fifth Avenue south during the June Summer Wine Walk. 

 Daily News File Photo

In case you missed June’s Summer Wine Walk you have one final chance to shop until you drop, literally. Now that’s not a challenge, just a warning as 15 businesses are scheduled to participate, all offering some type of adult beverage for folks.

The August edition of the Summer Wine Walk series put on by the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce is set to follow the same process it started over a month ago. Folks will be able to start their Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Heritage Square between 5-6:30 p.m. to purchase a $10 passport. Any late-arrivers can purchase their tickets and passport at Indigo Life + Style after 6:30 p.m.



