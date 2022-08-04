Ready for round two?

Breckenridge Drug is one of the 15 businesses participating in this month's festivities. Kayla Lebon (left) and Addie Onchuck (right) drink the best wine they had so far and eat charcuterie out of a cup at Breckenridge Drug on Fifth Avenue south during the June Summer Wine Walk.
In case you missed June’s Summer Wine Walk you have one final chance to shop until you drop, literally. Now that’s not a challenge, just a warning as 15 businesses are scheduled to participate, all offering some type of adult beverage for folks.
The August edition of the Summer Wine Walk series put on by the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce is set to follow the same process it started over a month ago. Folks will be able to start their Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Heritage Square between 5-6:30 p.m. to purchase a $10 passport. Any late-arrivers can purchase their tickets and passport at Indigo Life + Style after 6:30 p.m.
Shopping and sipping will take place between 5-8 p.m. with prize drawing at City Brew Hall afterwards. Wait, let's back up… how do you win prizes?
After purchasing your passport you will be able to visit businesses to drink, eat, mingle and most importantly shop. At each store you will get it stamped or signed, signifying that you did in fact participate. Folks who fill their passport with all participating business signatures will be entered to win the grand prize consisting of gift cards, wine, and wine glasses.
The businesses signed up this time are Breckenridge Drug, Boiler Room, Country Financial, Dakota Coffee, Drifter Chic, Econo Wine and Spirits - Wahpeton, Golden Rule, Hairetage Hallmark, Healing Arts Chiropractic, Indigo Life + Style, Red Door Art Gallery, Red River Communication, Summerville Electric, Tastefully Simple - Heritage Square and Wahpeton Drug.
Lisa Kunkel, Executive Director of the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce, said this time she saw businesses that to the best of her knowledge have never participated before. Summerville Electric and Dakota Coffee were among the first-timers she mentioned.
Unfortunately for your kids, but fortunately for you parents, participants must be over the age of 21.
This is the last Summer Wine Walk of the year so Kunkel anticipates a record turnout.
“There were about 60 participants last time, and we are expecting more this time,” she said. “I always want to thank everyone for coming out.”
The Red Door Art Gallery will be holding their current exhibition reception the same night, so anyone in art and drinking will find enjoyment in attending. Other businesses may have fun sales or in-store specials so even without a passport it can still be beneficial to get out and shop.
“I often hear after these events from people ‘I’ve never even been in that store before,’” Kunkel said. “It’s a fun event to do with your friends and enjoy what we have to offer in the area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.