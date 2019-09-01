Owen Kummer, 3, excitedly came into the kitchen. He had a new word to share with his parents.
Kummer, who lives in Colfax, North Dakota, was “hansdum, hansdum!” on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 28. After a few moments, Megan and Blaine Kummer and Owen’s nurse, Erica Muchow, were able to figure out the word.
“You’re saying ‘handsome,’” said Megan Kummer, Richland County’s State’s Attorney. “Earlier this morning, we told him how handsome he looks.”
Sunday, Sept. 1 is a special day for the Kummers. It’s the third anniversary of Owen Kummer’s homecoming from the neonatal intensive care unit at Sanford Health, Fargo. Since his Nov. 4, 2015 birth, Owen had only ever lived in the care unit.
“It’s hard to remember what that was live, not being home with him,” Megan Kummer, 36, said. “That was a big chunk of our lives. Ten months is a long time.”
The Kummers remain grateful for the support they received in the neonatal intensive care unit. When Daily News visited, Megan and Blaine Kummer were preparing presents to distribute at Sanford.
“We spent so much time there and did form deep, deep bonds,” Megan Kummer said.
Blaine Kummer, 39, farms on the same land he was raised. Over the past three years, Owen Kummer has gotten to see more of his home and the world at large.
When he was discharged from the hospital, Owen was on a ventilator for 24 hours a day. Leading up to his second birthday, he was able to gradually spend more time off the ventilator.
Owen Kummer also arrived home with a tracheostomy tube, which would be removed in October 2018. Two months later, he received surgery to close the hole in his neck.
Karensa Tischer, a friend of the Kummers, photographed Owen Kummer leading up to the surgery. Wearing a shirt proclaiming his membership in the “Naked Neck Club,” Owen stood by the equipment that once defined his everyday life.
“Now he can play in the back or jump in the lake and we don’t have to worry,” Megan Kummer said.
“He’s able to eat and drink water,” Blaine Kummer added.
Owen Kummer’s immune system is stronger than it was three years ago. His speech development, delayed by the tracheostomy tube, continues to improve. He does still live with a feeding tube, although it’s currently used just for water.
“I blend all of his food. I spend a lot of time making food. It’s working, making food and sleeping,” Megan Kummer said, laughing.
Owen Kummer currently undergoes speech therapy three times a week, occupational therapy twice a week and physical therapy once a week. The Kummers had the option of having their son receive in-patient care at a feeding clinic in Fargo, but it would interrupt his current therapy regimen.
“We’re trying to make as many gains as we can at home and have been consulting with the doctor who runs the feeding program,” Megan Kummer said.
Muchow, 29, has been Owen’s nurse since his birth. Following his hospitalization, she became a day nurse at the Kummer home. While Muchow is not a live-in nurse, she has been a consistent and beneficial part of Owen Kummer’s life.
In 2015, Owen and his twin brother Liam were born at approximately 22 weeks and six days into their mother’s pregnancy, or approximately 17 weeks premature. The Kummers’ first children, each weighed only a pound.
After 130 days and having reached a weight of seven pounds, Liam died peacefully in the arms of his parents on March 13, 2016.
The Kummers have not yet talked with Owen about his brother. They have photos of both their sons. It’s just a matter of figuring out how to talk about the situation with someone so young.
“It’s on the to-do list. I don’t think we’re quite there yet,” Megan Kummer said.
The Kummer family also includes Indy, 6, a Bernese Mountain dog adopted in 2018. Indy, short for “Independence,” was born on July 4.
Independence is something Owen Kummer’s lately receiving more of. His parents are happy they can take him to the park and lake. They’re looking forward to enrolling him in swimming lessons. In the meantime, there’s dancing to music, playing with his toy trucks and other fun activities.
“Being three means that everything in your life is an adventure,” Megan Kummer said.
The Kummers recently spent a Sunday running errands. They marveled at how Owen never complained or cried, getting excited when he’d see places like a grocery store.
“He gets to push the cart and open and close the freezer doors,” Megan Kummer said. “One time, we told him he could bring home a treat for dad and he brought home those Zebra Cakes.”
Once everyone agreed how handsome he is, Owen Kummer had a new trick. He showed off his toy truck, listening to and repeating the adults’ comments of “green” and “really nice.”
“He’s generally a very happy kid,” Blaine Kummer said.
