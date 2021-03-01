Ready, steady, shop!

With hot cocoa to warm their bellies and shopping bags to occupy their hands, Twin Towns Area residents indulged in day-long sales, promotions and giveaways during the Saturday, Feb. 27 Winter Warm-Up event.
Following a retail influx during the holiday season, January and February are usually the slowest months for area businesses, Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Vice President Lisa Kunkel said.
Winter Warm-Up was a way to bring residents into their local stores and support businesses during a difficult time of the year.
“The sad part is that our retailers really depend on what they make over the summer months and the holiday months, so this January and February has probably been particularly troublesome for our retailers, so holding events like this helps,” Kunkel said.
Eleven local businesses took part in the Twin Towns Business Partners event, including Indigo life + style, Corner Drug Store, The Golden Rule, Pinewood Kennels, Red Door Art Gallery, Breckenridge Drug, Total Personality, Healing Arts Chiropractic, Hairetage Hallmark, Wahpeton Drug and Gift, Breckenridge Family Community Center, The Weathered Nest, Drifter Chic Boutique, Dakota Cabinetry Inc., Bold Print and Lovin’ Nutrition.
The event included a drawing for hot cocoa bombs Monday, March 1. Kunkel said she had 433 entry forms, meaning at least that many people walked through a Twin Towns’ business on Saturday.
Twin Towns resident Kennedy Niska and Fargo, North Dakota, resident Austin Coombs were among the Saturday shoppers. Coombs said it was unusual to see a downtown as united as Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
“I really like that all the Chamber members are able to come together and advertise as a group,” Niska said.
Businesses featured bright spring items, while still battling the cold outside with warm drinks and treats. Some retailers got creative with their methods of drawing people in.
The Red Door Art Gallery, Wahpeton, had a life-size cutout of the viral picture of Bernie Sanders sitting in a chair wearing a pair of handmade mittens during the 2021 Presidential Inauguration in January. Along with “pictures with Bernie,” gallery goers could purchase Wahpeton resident Joan Fredericksen’s handmade mittens.
Other retailers’ good deals and items teasing warmer weather were enough to draw people in. Clothing stores like Indigo life + style, Drifter Chic Boutique and The Golden Rule have their spring collections in, with sun hats, catchy jewelry and shoes meant for wearing once the snow melts.
“I got some really good feedback from the businesses that there were a lot of people out this weekend, and that was really great to hear,” Kunkel said.
